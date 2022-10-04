Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often come under fire for his controversial tweets, and this time it is Ukraine's president whom he has managed to displease.

In his recent Twitter post, Musk asked his followers to weigh in on a plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war. He proposed three ways to end the war that included UN-supervised elections in four Russian-occupied regions. He asked users to choose from the below-mentioned options.

"-Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

-Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev's mistake).

-Water supply to Crimea assured.

-Ukraine remains neutral."

Musk was referring to Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces, including the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, per a report in The Guardian.

In a separate tweet, he added that this is highly likely to be "the outcome in the end just a question of how many die before then."

Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

He went on to add that the war between the two nations could even lead to a nuclear war. However, Musk's "peace" proposal did not go down well with the Ukrainians, with the harshest reaction coming from Ukraine's outgoing ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk.

"F*** off is my very diplomatic reply to you Elon Musk," replied Melnyk. Musk also managed to successfully anger Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, who responded with his own poll. He asked whether people like a Ukraine-supporting Elon Musk or a Russia-supporting Elon Musk.

Which @elonmusk do you like more? — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 3, 2022

Other European leaders also lashed out at Musk for his suggestions. "Dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them legal owner of the car or of the wheels. Even though they claim both voted in favour of it. Just saying," Lithuania's president, Gitanas Nausėda, tweeted in response.

Musk in a follow up Twitter poll, asked: "Let's try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they're part of Russia or Ukraine." He added that he didn't care if his proposal was unpopular, arguing that he did care "that millions of people may die needlessly for an essentially identical outcome."

It is to be noted that Musk helped Ukraine at the beginning of the war by helping affected regions restore internet connectivity. He shipped Starlink internet terminals to the war-hit zone after Ukraine sought his help.