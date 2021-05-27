A Liverpool jibe is never far away when it comes to any Manchester United failure. On Wednesday night, that was exactly what happened after the Red Devils were beaten by Villarreal in the Europa League final at Gdansk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men went down in a penalty shootout to Europa League specialist Unai Emery and his team. David de Gea was the main culprit after the goalkeeper missed his spot kick with the shootout hanging in the balance at 11-10.

Alberto Moreno, the former Liverpool left-back, was among those who scored for Villarreal in the penalty shootout. The former Reds defender wasted no time after his team's win to poke fun at United as he sang the famous Anfield anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone."

The Villarreal star started an Instagram Live session in the aftermath of the trophy celebration and was quick to rub salt into United supporters wounds' by screaming the phrase twice.

"Vamos, vamos! You'll Never Walk Alone, You'll Never Walk Alone," screamed Moreno on Instagram, which is certain to have irked United and their supporters.

Moreno continued his verbal assault on United in the dressing room screaming: "For all Liverpool fans, vamos! Man United get out! Get out Man United."

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Paul Scholes tore into Solskjaer's team after their surprise loss to Villarreal. The Premier League runners-up were the favourites going into the Europa League final but many of the big players failed to turn up.

Scholes claims that "losing has become an acceptable thing" for United, which was not the case during his time under Sir Alex Ferguson. He feels losing a big final does not hurt all the players, and believes the Norwegian needs to start winning trophies for people to accept that the team has made progress.

"Overall there has been progress. But does losing hurt them enough? It's almost become an accepted thing. From Ole's point of view, where is the demands?" Scholes told BT Sport after the game.

"A few players, it doesn't hurt them. Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, they won't like it. They look like they're proper hurt, the others it can look acceptable, even from the manager. They've become a nice club."