Donald Trump has abruptly terminated trade negotiations with Canada after a political advertisement aired by the Ontario government featured the voice of former US President Ronald Reagan. The 30-second ad, which quoted Reagan speaking positively about US-Canada trade relations, drew immediate backlash from Trump, who accused Canada of misusing American political history for its own ends.

On his platform Truth Social, Trump declared: 'Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.' He further claimed: 'CANADA CHEATED AND GOT CAUGHT!!! ... Canada is trying to illegally influence the United States Supreme Court in one of the most important rulings in the history of our Country.'

The advert, part of a campaign from the Ontario government, used a 1987 Reagan speech that advocated for free trade and warned against the harm of tariffs. The ad, which aired in Ontario and circulated online, was intended to criticise proposed American tariffs on Canadian exports, particularly in steel and agriculture.

A spokesperson for the Premier of Ontario defended the message: 'Reagan knew and spoke directly to Americans that tariffs hurt the US economy, workers, and families. He was a strong supporter of free and fair trade between Canada and America.'

Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed that view publicly on X, formerly Twitter, stating: 'Using every tool we have, we'll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.'

However, the use of Reagan's voice without permission prompted a rare public response from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation. In a statement, the foundation said: 'The ad misrepresents the 'Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade' ... and the Government of Ontario did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks.'

The breakdown in trade talks now casts doubt over future cooperation between the two neighbours. The White House has not provided further comment since Trump's announcement. Meanwhile, Canadian officials say they remain committed to advocating for open trade and fair treatment of Canadian industries.

While the ad was only 30 seconds long, its diplomatic consequences appear to be far-reaching — and could signal heightened trade tensions between Washington and Ottawa in the months ahead.

Economists have warned that a prolonged stall in negotiations could affect key industries, including the automotive, agricultural, and energy sectors. Canadian exporters, already dealing with volatile global markets, may now face increased uncertainty and potential retaliatory measures.

Some US trade analysts have criticised the abrupt halt as disproportionate. Others argue it reflects the increasing influence of media narratives in shaping foreign policy. As Canada weighs its next steps, the episode underscores how a single political message—no matter how brief—can escalate into a full-blown diplomatic rift.