Three months after the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, his widow, Erika Kirk, has issued a stark and direct message to those spreading conspiracy theories about his death. In a forthcoming interview with CBS News, Erika Kirk addressed the swirling rumours that have plagued her family since the tragedy at Utah Valley University in September.

When asked what she would say to commentators like Candace Owens who have questioned the official account of the shooting, her response was brief but powerful: 'Stop.'

The Feud with Candace Owens

The controversy centres on Candace Owens, a former colleague of Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA. Since Kirk's death, Owens has used her platform to suggest that the official investigation is hiding the truth.

She has floated unverified claims that the assassination was an 'inside job' or involved foreign entities.

These theories have gained traction on social media, causing significant distress to the Kirk family. Erika Kirk, who has now stepped in as the CEO of Turning Point USA, described these actions as building a business off 'lies'.

A Grieving Family Under Fire

During the interview, conducted by journalist Bari Weiss, Erika Kirk expressed her frustration not just with the theories, but with the personal nature of the attacks. She noted that while she expects public scrutiny, the targeting of her husband's legacy and their children is unacceptable.

'My children have kidnapping threats, death threats,' she revealed, highlighting the real-world danger these online conspiracies have created for her family. She urged Owens and others to consider the human cost of their content.

Turning Point USA Stands Firm

The conflict has also drawn in other figures from the political right. Some have criticised Erika Kirk's leadership, while others have rallied to her defence. Despite the internal strife, Erika Kirk remains defiant. She stated that Turning Point USA would continue its mission, honouring her late husband's vision. She dismissed the idea that she should step down or stay silent, asserting her right to defend her family and the organisation Charlie Kirk founded. 'When you go after my family... that is where I draw the line,' she said.

Official Investigation Findings

The theories promoted by Owens contradict the findings of law enforcement. The FBI and local authorities in Utah have identified Tyler Robinson as the lone suspect in the shooting. Evidence, including DNA and a confession, points solely to Robinson. Officials have repeatedly stated there is no evidence of a wider conspiracy or involvement by other organisations. Despite this, the allure of alternative explanations continues to drive engagement on social media platforms, often at the expense of the truth.

Owens Refuses to Back Down

In response to the interview clips, Candace Owens has shown no sign of retreating. Taking to her own social media channels, she criticised the interview as a 'PR campaign' and demanded Erika Kirk be more specific about which statements were lies.

Owens argued that as the new head of a major organisation, Erika Kirk is a public figure subject to criticism. This defiant stance suggests that the war of words between the two prominent conservative figures is far from over, leaving a fractured movement in its wake.

The Impact on the Conservative Movement

The public spat highlights a deepening divide within the American conservative movement following Charlie Kirk's death. While some are calling for unity and respect for the grieving family, others are using the power vacuum to push fringe theories and gain influence. Erika Kirk's plea to 'Stop' is a call for decency in a digital age where outrage often generates more revenue than facts. Whether her message will silence the rumours remains to be seen, but it marks a significant moment of assertiveness for the new leader of Turning Point USA.