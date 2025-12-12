In an interview broadcast live on Fox News, US President Donald Trump seemed to lapse into confusion, on-air slurring, and 'freezes' at times, which has led to a revival of speculation about his health.

During the live broadcast, Trump struggled to express himself coherently, leading to a viral video that shocked viewers and critics alike.

'Fed Chair' Is Now 'Fed Hair'

It happened as Trump discussed recent changes in monetary policy, specifically the Federal Reserve's interest rate reductions in 2025.

When Trump explained the rate cuts, he was trying to attack Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell but flunked his words, pronouncing the title 'Fed Chair' multiple times as 'Fed Hair.'

Then he referred to Powell as a 'dead head,' and said that the head of the Federal Reserve was a 'stiff.'

Trump continued to refer to Powell as 'Fed Hair,' a slip that soon attracted the attention of viewers on social media.

The video that quickly went viral caused a flurry of discussion regarding his health and mental condition.

Renewed Speculation In Weeks

It is also timed with the current debates surrounding the health of Trump, mainly after he made a public statement that he had undergone cognitive testing.

The president has claimed in recent weeks that he had taken several cognitive tests and posted on Truth Social that he had undertaken and passed them.

'I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks,' the President stated.

More recently, Trump complained at a cabinet meeting about media reporting on his health, claiming that they cared more about his health than the achievements of his administration.

He also reacted violently to a New York Times story about his health by labelling the newspaper an 'enemy of the people' and clarifying his physical and mental health.

The Fox News live episode has raised more scrutiny.

The critics and observers are wondering whether Trump is experiencing some mental challenges or is merely making a mistake when it seems he has lost track.

Is He Taking Medications?

Other political commentators believe the event fits with other reports of age-related cognitive decline, but others believe it might be a single instance of a lapse.

However, some questions have been raised with rumours and allegations persist, but Trump has vociferously rejected that he may have Alzheimer's.

The President was seen with a bandage on his hand, and many people likened it to an infusion of Leqembi, which is a medication used in the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

The Alzheimer's drug Leqembi:



- Is administered through an infusion (for example, through the hand)

- Can cause swelling, bleeding, or fluid leakage in the brain, requiring regular MRIs

- Can cause tiredness



Curious. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QrZV23fdG9 — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) December 4, 2025

Political analysts as well as medical experts are keeping a close eye

Notably, California Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove posted the photos on X (formerly Twitter) in which Trump slept in one of the Cabinet meetings and had a bruised hand.

A Look Inside Trump's Cognitive Health

Given Trump's age and history, an additional assessment is understandable.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Dr John Gartner, a psychologist and former professor at Johns Hopkins, said that the president was displaying clinical signs of dementia and demonstrating 'immense cognitive decline.'

Earlier this month, a memo released by White House physician Sean P Barbabella stated that Trump was in 'excellent health' following an extensive physical examination.

Proponents, however, downplay concerns and focus on the fact that Trump has been giving strong public appearances.

His circle claims that this was a minor slip and not a sign of any health deterioration.