A video clip of United States President Donald Trump has ignited renewed outrage online after he appeared to praise immigration from predominantly white European countries while condemning migrants from Africa and parts of Asia.

The footage, widely shared on internet, has sparked significant backlash from activists, commentators, and Democratic lawmakers, intensifying ongoing worries regarding Trump's language related to race and immigration. The situation escalates as Trump amplifies his rhetoric on immigration ahead of the US election campaign, positioning migration as a pivotal political issue.

Trump's Anti-Immigrant Speech: What Did He Say?

The video captures Trump speaking at a political event where he announced what he described as a 'permanent pause on third world migration.' In the speech, he singled out countries including Afghanistan, Haiti and Somalia, describing them in demeaning terms, while drawing a comparison to European countries such as Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

'Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden, just a few. Let's have a few from Denmark ... Send us some nice people, do you mind? But we always take people from Somalia, places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime,' Trump stated.

He suggests that the US should embrace migrants from Nordic nations, hinting that they would be more desirable. The statements reflect phrases he has employed in the past, such as the contentious 'shithole countries' remark noted during his time in office. As reported by ABC News, Trump has been adopting more severe anti-immigration rhetoric lately, positioning it as a fundamental aspect of his political agenda.

Critics argue that the comments go beyond policy debate and veer into racial stereotyping, reinforcing the idea that immigration should be filtered based on racial or cultural criteria instead of humanitarian or legal factors.

Outrage Grows Online

The clip gained even more attention after social media creator The Dabbling Chick (Taylor Alesia) posted a reaction video condemning Trump's remarks as overtly racist.

In her video, she emphasised the racial undertones of Trump's comments, stating: 'What he just said is, we don't want black people or brown people here anymore. He literally said he wants people from Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, all white as hell.'

She directly challenged attempts to downplay the comments. 'If you are making excuses or telling me that I'm taking that out of context, you are also f--- racist. That wasn't immigration policy ... He reduced black and brown human beings to trash,' she added.

The response resonated widely online, with users expressing outrage across platforms such as X and Reddit.

Trump out here ranting like a bargain-bin Klansman, calling entire countries "filthy" because the people aren't white enough for his decomposing brain. Jesus Christ. Every time this motherfucker opens his mouth, America loses another chunk of its soul.pic.twitter.com/jl9Buf4sDd — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) December 10, 2025

Renewed Scrutiny Over Attacks on Omar

The backlash has also revived attention on Trump's past attacks against Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American lawmaker who has frequently been targeted in his speeches and social media posts. Trump has raised concerns about Omar's loyalty and has criticised her background.

Although Omar was not explicitly referenced in the viral video, critics contend that Trump's general remarks regarding Somalia and migrants from predominantly Muslim nations contribute to a similar narrative.

According to political observers cited by ABC News, Trump's strategy appears aimed at energising a core voter base by drawing stark cultural contrasts, even if it means worsening societal rifts.