Marjorie Taylor Greene's feud with Donald Trump has pushed her boyfriend, Brian Glenn, into an unexpectedly tense role, placing him between two political forces as he prepares to leave the White House beat and follow her back to Georgia.

It seems that the fallout has created a strain that is both public and personal, and Glenn now finds himself describing his situation in unexpectedly childlike terms.

Greene's Break from Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene spent years positioning herself as one of Donald Trump's strongest allies in Congress. That changed in the weeks leading up to her announcement that she would leave the House of Representatives in early January 2026. The announcement began with a series of pointed remarks aimed at the Republican leadership and the administration she had long defended.

She criticised congressional Republicans for failing to present a plan to address rising healthcare costs. She questioned the administration's reluctance to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, an issue she said required more transparency. In addition, she also delivered subtle criticisms of Trump for focusing too heavily on foreign affairs instead of addressing domestic concerns.

These comments marked a clear break from her previous posture. Trump responded by calling her a 'traitor' and promising to support a primary challenger in Georgia. Now, it seems that the tension has escalated into a political spectacle that has swept up those closest to her.

Brian Glenn Caught in the Middle

Brian Glenn, a White House correspondent for the conservative outlet Real America's Voice, suddenly found himself entangled in the rift, with his position becoming awkward as the dispute gained national attention. Glenn likened the experience to a family dispute, telling the Washington Post: 'Well, I gotta go with "Mom" here. I'm like the little divorced kid in the middle!'

Glenn has worked in conservative media for years, and his role at the White House had been a significant milestone. He previously worked in Dallas local news and later at Nexstar, where he lost his job after criticising COVID-19 policies and posting an image from a Trump rally. He then joined Right Side Broadcasting Network, which is where he first met Greene. His career path eventually brought him to Real America's Voice, positioning him close to the political environment now pulling him in two directions.

A Move to Georgia and a New Chapter

With Greene preparing to leave Congress, Glenn has decided to relocate with her to Georgia, which means giving up his post covering the White House. He explained his choice by saying: 'I'm not doing this fly-back-and-forth thing — not doing it, it's not worth it.' Glenn said he is prioritising his relationship and is prepared to reshape his work accordingly. He noted: 'I'll do whatever content from there; either contribute to the network or do something else as well, another show or something.'

Plans are underway for a studio to be built near his home in Georgia, enabling him to continue producing content for Real America's Voice. His presence on the network is expected to continue, even if it now comes from a different setting.

Navigating Future Ties with Trump

Glenn also spoke about his long-term relationship with Greene, saying he sees marriage as a real possibility. At the same time, he expressed a desire to maintain a positive relationship with the US president. 'I will continue to support the president; I want to make sure that's in the piece,' he said. But he admitted to feeling uneasy about returning to Trump's orbit after the recent conflict.

'I haven't seen him in person yet,' Glenn said. 'That first interaction ...' Glenn has had several friendly exchanges with Trump while covering the White House. One moment he recalls clearly is when he asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky why he had not worn a suit during a visit, a question Trump later praised him for.