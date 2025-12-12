Tyler Robinson, who allegedly shot right-wing activist Charlie Kirk on 10 September 2025 at Utah Valley University, made his first appearance in court on Thursday, with a matter-of-fact smile in a highly media-frenzied trial.

Robinson is accused of aggravated murder, and prosecutors seek the death penalty, as all are closely following the case.

Robinson, 22, appeared before the court at the 4th District Courthouse in Provo, Utah, wearing a blue-collared shirt, khaki pants, and a tie with patriotic designs, smiling and conversing with his legal team.

Case Accessible To The Public And Media

Thursday's agenda included whether the case should be open to the public and whether courtroom proceedings, including any media coverage or filming, would be permitted.

The initial hearing was not open to the public, with the court citing privacy and confidentiality concerns.

Judge Tony Graf directed the media and the general public to vacate the courtroom after Robinson's lawyers argued that the livestream violated a previous order.

Later, Graf permitted the media to re-enter and continued the livestream, warning that future violations might result in the erring press being barred.

The hearing also discussed Robinson's appearance in court - shackled with chains on his wrists, ankles, and waist - which attracted the attention and concern of observers and social media users alike.

Last October, Graf allowed Robinson to wear civilian clothing in all future court hearings.

Robinson's father, mother, and brother were present during the hearing but were requested to leave during a closed session, an issue the defence did not agree with but was overruled by the judge.

His legal team requested that the family be allowed to attend, but the court insisted on maintaining the confidentiality of the proceedings.

Should It Be Publicised?

Likewise, Robinson's defence team contested the case being made public.

Defence attorney Skye Lazaro had claimed that a high-profile trial might compromise Robinson's right to a fair trial by jury.

'The con is when you argue motions, or you start arguing pretrial litigation issues, there's a lot of information that gets out there, some of it good, some of it bad,' Lazaro told Fox News Digital.

'You might have witnesses that have to testify in court on evidentiary issues, and they're identifiable to the public. That can create some issues in cases like this, because you don't want people getting to your witnesses or intimidating them.'

Both Robinson's attorneys and the Utah County Sheriff's Office have asked that cameras be banned in the courtroom.

This request still awaits the judge's decision, although legal observers believe the court would tend to keep things transparent.

According to the Associated Press, Erika Kirk, the widow of Kirk, has called for complete transparency and said, 'We deserve to have cameras in there.'

What's Next For Robinson And His Defence Team?

Meanwhile, Defence attorney Kathy Nester has warned against the spread of misinformation via social media, noting that manipulated photos and fake news, including inflated court outbursts, have been circulating across the internet, fueling tensions and misunderstandings.

This trial can be complicated because there is the possibility of two stages in case Robinson is guilty of the offence and the punishment surrounding his aggravated murder.

Lazaro said that this stratified procedure might complicate the jury selection process, particularly given that the case was polarising and saturated by the media.

The issue of making the death penalty trial fully public is yet to be determined. However, the trend points towards greater transparency, based on the judge's past decisions and the publicity surrounding the case.

Robinson is due in court next in January 2026 and on May 18, when prosecutors will lay out their case.