Researchers are alarmed by the constantly decreasing levels of testosterone in men – the hormone vital to a well-functioning and healthy body. While age would have been the primary factor behind the falling levels, the situation is changing these days, and men are suffering the effects of decreasing low T levels for different reasons than commonly known.

Testosterone is a vital hormone in men that helps regulate body processes, rally the sex drive, and maintain healthy sperm production. The absence of proper testosterone (T) levels can lead to problems like erectile dysfunction, decreased sperm count, and impacted mental health. While decreasing testosterone levels is a normal process that can't be stopped in its tracks, the average man today starts to experience the associated levels earlier than ever and on a more significant scale. Only in the past twenty years have testosterone levels declined by nearly 50%, raising many concerns and fueling research worldwide. The problem isn't associated with ageing as much as it can be attributed to poorer and poorer lifestyle choices that many men overlook, are unaware of, or simply cannot change so easily.

What is behind this worrying, generational population-level decline of testosterone and why millennials and zoomers can't compare with their predecessors in this respect?

Low testosterone levels decrease with age, but this is not the case with the current declines

Normally, testosterone levels drop with an individual's advancement in age, which is a normal course of action that can't be hindered. The normal T levels would range from 300 to around 1,000 nanograms per deciliter in a healthy body, and only when it is below 300ng/dL should a man start worrying about low testosterone levels.

Yearly, total testosterone levels drop by approximately 1.6%, while bioavailable and free T levels decrease by 2%-3%. However, the current drops are not related to age but to lifestyle modifications and choices. This is why older generations didn't face these problems as early and at such an alarming rate.

If you're concerned that your gonads are malfunctioning and your testosterone levels are dropping, you can use online tools to determine where you stand and whether your testosterone levels are normal. Don't cross the bridge when it comes to it, and take action should your health become a stressor.

Rising sedentarism and obesity

Sedentary behaviours spread alarmingly, especially after the pandemic kicked in and forced people to spend more time at home. Home-staying has become commonplace, whether it's work that has shifted toward hybrid or remote conditions, a disorganized schedule, or the higher appeal of indoor activities like binge-watching movies.

The rising rates of obesity and the widespread sedentarism represent critical factors behind the falling testosterone rates, as they play a crucial role in how the body creates and distributes the hormone. There's a wealth of evidence that greater fat mass, especially central adiposity, and minimized lean mass can decrease the total testosterone level. Moderate obesity generally makes whole testosterone drop because of the decline in sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), the liver-synthetized protein that attaches to the estradiol and steroids testosterone. When the situation gets graver, and the man deals with severe obesity, free T levels drop is unavoidable because of the suppression of the hypothalamic-pituitary-thyroid axis.

Overeating and not practising enough physical exercise are common practices nowadays, whether it's the digital revolution that triggered these trends or that many men prioritize other needs over their health. The digital age also transformed work behaviour, with people relying on robots and automation to solve tasks instead of physical executions. These modifications are highly linked to the decline in men's testosterone at a global level. As such, sedentarism is among the biggest allies when it comes to lowering testosterone rates.

However, even if obesity and sedentarism are overlooked, the research still demonstrates a downtrend in testosterone, meaning there are more factors behind this deficiency.

Mental health problems and stress

Stress impacts every aspect of an individual's daily life and is becoming increasingly prevalent among millennials and Gen Z. According to research, 27% of adults blame their regular poor functioning on stress, with 76% suffering from stress-related health problems or anxiety.

Chronic stressors often lead to a decline in T levels because the hypothalamic–pituitary–adrenal axis begins performing poorer and losing the ability to regulate and control vital body processes, like mood setting, the immune system, and digestion. Cortisol (the hormone associated with stress) and sleep deprivation have a tight connection, as the former can reduce testosterone levels significantly.

When stress remains unresolved, it can greatly alter the mood and sleep ability, thus playing with the testosterone levels. Similar bad behaviours can easily become vicious cycles, so minimizing stress can be among the most effective ways to control your testosterone and postpone its decline.

The lack of sleep

Lack of sleep or poor sleeping patterns trigger various health problems, as this activity is key to regulating body processes and keeping everything in check. There's plenty of evidence from medical research that sleep is connected with diseases and illnesses, and low testosterone levels are among them. Activities become more chaotic as people try to direct their time to more areas, making them sacrifice their portion of sleep. This impacts testosterone levels significantly because this hormone is produced mostly between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. in men with healthy sleeping behaviours.

Exposure to external toxins

The rising global plastic production isn't only impacting the environment; it also plays with men's health, as many plastics have endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in their composition. Exposure to such dangerous factors can harm testosterone production, with some EDCs harming men's health even if the doses are insignificant. From detergents to food storage containers, the risk is everywhere. Studies show that exposure to polystyrene microplastics is associated with harmed testosterone levels by producing modifications in testicular morphology, which ultimately lead to their malfunction and incapacity to produce testosterone normally.

Summing up

For a plethora of reasons, testosterone levels in men are dropping considerably on a global scale. The best way to prevent and delay the daunting related effects is to maintain a healthy lifestyle, which translates to physical exercise, balanced diets, and minimizing stress. Even though this may sound easier said than done, you should remember that it's all in your power, and you will thank yourself later for the beneficial changes you make today. If you experience any symptoms of low T levels, don't sit on the fence and make an appointment to check your health.