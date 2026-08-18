Tributes have been pouring in for Hayden Panettiere after the actress died at 36. She started working in Hollywood as a child and went on to become best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville. Her family and representatives confirmed that she died on 16 August 2026. Authorities said she was found in cardiac arrest, but the cause of death remains undetermined.

Reports about Panettiere's estimated wealth are now prompting questions about her assets and how they could be distributed.

The Fortune Behind Panettiere's Hollywood Career

According to RadarOnline.com, Panettiere's fortune could be worth as much as $15M, although the actual value of her estate and details of any will have not been publicly disclosed. Estimates of her net worth vary, with Celebrity Net Worth putting it at $6M and TheStreet citing figures between $12M and $15M earlier this year.

Much of her reported earnings came from television. On Nashville, where she played country singer Juliette Barnes from 2012 to 2018, Panettiere was reportedly paid around $75,000 per episode. She appeared in 124 episodes, which would put her estimated gross earnings from the series at about $9.3M before taxes, commissions, and other expenses.

Panettiere's Hollywood and Nashville Homes

Panettiere's connection to real estate began with the family home where she grew up. Her parents bought the French Ivy House in Palisades, New York, in 1998, and the property was eventually sold for about $1.22M in 2021.

As an adult, Panettiere went on to buy several properties of her own. She and her mother bought a Hollywood Hills home for $2.635M in 2008, which Panettiere later sold for $3.075M in 2014. She also bought a West Hollywood townhome for $899,000 in 2005. She was later believed to still own the Los Angeles property. While filming Nashville, Panettiere and former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko shared a Nashville home that she later listed for $1.65M in 2018.

Who Could Inherit Panettiere's Estate

Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. She agreed to give Klitschko custody in 2018 while working through addiction and post-partum depression. She later described the decision to give up custody as painful but said she believed it was best for Kaya while she focused on her recovery.

Although Kaya lived with her father, Panettiere stayed close to her through visits and FaceTime calls and remained on good terms with Klitschko. In his tribute, he wrote, 'She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.'

In her recent memoir, Panettiere described her daughter as the greatest gift she had ever received. What Kaya may inherit from her mother's estate has not been made public. Any will or trusts Panettiere may have left behind could affect how her assets are distributed, but no such arrangements have been publicly identified.

Remembered as an 'Incredible Light'

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Panettiere's career spanned nearly her entire life, beginning with commercials and television roles as a child before she went on to star in Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream franchise. She also appeared in films including Remember the Titans, Ice Princess, and Bring It On: All or Nothing.

Following her death, her father, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere, paid tribute to his daughter, calling her 'an incredible light and a force of nature' who brought 'immeasurable love and joy' to all who knew her and to the millions who watched her onscreen.