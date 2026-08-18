Bethany Joy Lenz has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Hayden Panettiere following the actress' death at 36, admitting: 'I don't understand how this is real.'

In social media posts, the One Tree Hill star reflected on her 27-year connection with Panettiere, whom she knew from childhood and watched grow up. Lenz recalled thinking Panettiere was 'coming BACK to life' and questioned how she could be gone when 'there's still so much more life.'

Lenz also turned her thoughts to Panettiere's daughter, writing: 'And her daughter.... Hayden, you are surrounded by love.' She apologised for 'every moment I didn't reach out or check in,' revealing the regret behind her emotional tribute.

Lenz Recalls Panettiere as a Child

Lenz's memories stretch back to Panettiere's years as a young actress. She recalled the 'wild little blonde' running through the studio hallways, laughing and playing between blocking and camera rehearsals.

According to Lenz, Panettiere was intelligent even as a child, knowing her own lines as well as everyone else's. She said the young actress understood 'scenes and nuance and human struggle' with an ability she had rarely seen in a child performer.

Their connection continued for 27 years, although they increasingly crossed paths only occasionally as their careers and lives changed. Lenz compared the relationship to that of a cousin at a family reunion, saying they would make plans for lunch or dinner but never quite manage to meet.

That history gives greater weight to Lenz's disbelief. Her memories of Panettiere as a child, combined with her regret over not reaching out, underscore why the loss feels so difficult for her to accept.

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Hollywood Mourns Panettiere

Lenz was among several celebrities and former colleagues who paid tribute to Panettiere after her death. Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, known for Jersey Shore, shared a throwback photo with Panettiere and wrote: 'Throwback to one of my favorite nights with, praying you're in peace and seeing your brother again.'

Derek Hough also remembered Panettiere, writing that he was 'heartbroken to hear about Hayden's passing.' He added: 'The little time I got to spend with her, she was so sweet, so kind. I've always admired her work and the joy she brought people.'

Viola Davis, who worked with Panettiere on Custody, remembered her as a 'wise soul,' while Panettiere's father, Skip Panettiere, called his daughter 'an incredible light' and 'a force of nature.'

Panettiere became a familiar face after beginning her career as a child actor. She later became internationally recognised as Claire Bennet in Heroes and earned two Golden Globe nominations for her role as Juliette Barnes in Nashville. She also appeared in Scream VI in 2023.

What Is Known About Her Death

Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on 16 August. First responders found her in cardiac arrest and attempted resuscitation before she was pronounced dead at 2:32pm, according to reports. Her cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation, while an autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

Lenz recalled that she and Panettiere had made plans to meet for lunch or dinner over the years but never managed to make them happen. Reflecting on their 27-year connection, she wrote: 'This can't be real. I don't know how to process this.'