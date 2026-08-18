A Narcan nasal spray was reportedly found at the Greenville, South Carolina, residence where Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead, adding to reports that emergency responders initially treated the actress for a possible overdose.

However, the discovery of Narcan does not confirm that Panettiere died from an opioid overdose. The official cause and manner of death remain undetermined as authorities await further investigation and testing.

The former child star, best known for her roles in Heroes, Nashville, and Bring It On: All or Nothing, has died at the age of 36.

What Is Narcan?

Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose rapidly. Available as a nasal spray, it works by binding to opioid receptors in the brain and temporarily blocking the effects of opioids, helping restore breathing in someone experiencing an overdose.

Naloxone can reverse the effects of opioids including fentanyl, heroin, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine. It does not reverse overdoses caused by non-opioid substances.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan 4mg nasal spray for over-the-counter use in 2023, meaning it can be obtained and administered without a prescription.

While the medication is generally safe to administer when an opioid overdose is suspected, emergency medical assistance is still required, as its effects can wear off while opioids remain in the body.

Narcan Nasal Spray Found in Panettiere's Apartment

As reported by TMZ, a Narcan nasal spray was found inside the apartment where Panettiere died, with the device reportedly discovered on a mattress.

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The outlet also reported that emergency responders referred to an 'overdose' while communicating with dispatch and that Narcan was administered at the scene.

It remains unclear whether Panettiere received the medication. The outlet also reported that two ambulances were sent to the residence, although no one was transported from the scene.

Epinephrine was also reportedly used during the emergency response as first responders attempted to revive Panettiere.

The presence of Narcan is therefore significant amid reports of a possible overdose, but it cannot establish what caused Panettiere's death. Toxicology and other medical examinations are needed to determine whether opioids or another substance played a role.

Details on Hayden Panettiere's Death

Panettiere travelled from Los Angeles to South Carolina with her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson on Saturday, 15 August, one day before her death.

The following afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner's Office received a 911 call at about 1:51 pm regarding a reported cardiac arrest.

First responders found Panettiere unresponsive and attempted to revive her with CPR and advanced cardiac life support. However, she was pronounced dead at 2:32 pm.

The coroner later said the autopsy found no signs of trauma that contributed to Panettiere's death. Her cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, pending further investigation and additional testing.

Reports have also indicated that no foul play was suspected. Panettiere had previously spoken about her struggles with addiction and substance use, including in her 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning. However, her past experiences do not establish the cause of her death.

The Narcan found at the residence remains one detail being examined as authorities work to determine what happened.

Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, her parents, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere and former actress Lesley Vogel, and other family members.

Her death comes three years after her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died aged 28 in February 2023 from complications related to an enlarged heart and aortic valve complications.