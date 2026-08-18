Hayden Panettiere was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest shortly before her death in South Carolina, but the wording has prompted questions online about what actually caused the 36-year-old actress' death.

While fans have raised concerns and speculation on Reddit, authorities have so far found no signs of foul play, and Panettiere's official cause and manner of death remain undetermined.

Hayden Panettiere Was Found in Cardiac Arrest

Emergency responders were called to a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, at around 1:51pm on 16 August after a report of cardiac arrest. Panettiere was found unresponsive, and first responders administered advanced cardiac life support in an attempt to revive her.

She was pronounced dead at approximately 2:32pm, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was completed on 17 August and found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death.

The coroner has said further investigation and testing are needed before the official cause and manner of death can be determined.

Is Cardiac Arrest the Official Cause of Death?

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The wording in the initial reports has led some fans to question whether 'cardiac arrest' explains why Panettiere died.

One Reddit commenter, who identified themselves as an ER doctor, explained the distinction in a discussion about the actress' death: 'I'm an ER doctor. "Cardiac arrest" means nothing as it is the end point of a million causes. It is akin to saying "died" with no further input on cause.'

Another commenter added: 'Essentially. Cardiac arrest means your heart is not beating. Sometimes it can happen with seemingly no lead up but technically it always happens in death.'

The comments are from individual Reddit users and do not establish the cause of Panettiere's death. Medically, cardiac arrest describes a state in which the heart stops pumping effectively. It can result from numerous underlying conditions, meaning the term alone does not identify what triggered the event.

Was There Foul Play in Hayden Panettiere's Death?

Despite speculation online, authorities have not reported evidence that Panettiere's death involved foul play.

The Greenville Police Department said its preliminary investigation had not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. Police are continuing to work with the Greenville County Coroner's Office as the investigation remains ongoing.

The absence of an official cause of death should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that Panettiere was murdered or that another person was responsible for her death.

Reports of an Apparent Overdose Add To Questions

Further speculation emerged after reports about the 911 dispatch connected to Panettiere's death. PEOPLE reported that dispatch audio included references to both an 'overdose' and 'cardiac arrest.' Reports also said Narcan, a medicine used to reverse potentially fatal opioid overdoses, was found at the scene.

However, those details do not establish that an overdose caused Panettiere's death. For now, the confirmed findings remain that Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, her autopsy found no contributing trauma, and authorities have found no signs of foul play. Her official cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation.