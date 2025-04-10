The fight for diversity and inclusion has taken a bold turn in the United States — and it's being led by a grassroots boycott now known as the Latino Freeze Movement. In response to US President Donald Trump's pledge to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes, Hispanic-American communities have launched a national economic protest, turning away from major brands and choosing instead to support Latino-owned businesses.

From pouring out Coca-Cola in the streets to swearing off Tesla vehicles, participants are making a statement — and demanding corporate accountability.

What Is the Latino Freeze Movement?

Launched in February 2025, the Latino Freeze Movement encourages Hispanic communities and their allies to halt spending on major American brands, instead channelling their support to Latino-owned businesses. According to the movement's official site, this is a direct response to the rollback of DEI initiatives by companies in the wake of Trump's anti-diversity agenda.

The name itself was inspired by Trump's call to 'freeze' programmes tied to DEI, birthright citizenship and immigration reform.

'Latinos and Latinas (and anyone!) stop spending money,' the website declares. 'Hold the line. We can all collectively make a big impact by simply holding and not spending our money — starting NOW until they show us they care about our minority and immigrant populations of the United States.'

Who Is Being Boycotted?

A number of major US corporations are in the crosshairs, accused of abandoning the values and people that helped build their businesses. Among them are:

Retailers: Amazon, Target, Walmart, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, Marshalls, Sam's Club, Lowe's, Goya, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, Ace Hardware and Fruit of the Loom

Ford, Harley-Davidson, John Deere, Tesla and Toyota Online platforms: Airbnb, Google and Meta products (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp)

Airbnb, Google and Meta products (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) Food and drink companies: McDonald's, In-N-Out, Wendy's, Dairy Queen, Baskin Robbins, Brown-Forman and Coca-Cola

One of the most controversial additions is Coca-Cola, following allegations on TikTok that the company reported Latino workers to ICE for deportation. Though widely circulated, this rumour remains unverified. However, Coca-Cola's commemorative post for Trump's inaugurationtriggered further backlash and solidified its place on the boycott list.

Meanwhile, Starbucks has found itself in a grey area due to conflicting reports about its DEI stance, especially after its legal action against a union's pro-Palestine post, as detailed in IBTimes UK.

Where to Shop Instead

In place of the boycotted brands, the movement encourages supporters to shop at businesses that have maintained a strong commitment to inclusion. These include:

Grocers: Costco, Meijer, Kroger, Giant Grocery, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Wegman's and Trader Joe's

Costco, Meijer, Kroger, Giant Grocery, Dollar Tree, Walgreens, Wegman's and Trader Joe's Latino-owned: El Rancho, Fiesta Mart and La Michoacana

El Rancho, Fiesta Mart and La Michoacana Retail and fashion: Macy's, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Nike, Vans and Nordstrom

Macy's, TJ Maxx, Old Navy, Nike, Vans and Nordstrom Beauty: e.l.f. and Ulta Beauty

e.l.f. and Ulta Beauty Fitness and travel: Planet Fitness and Delta Airlines

Planet Fitness and Delta Airlines Tools and home goods: Ben & Jerry's, Procter & Gamble, Harbor Freight Tools

A full list of companies to support and boycott can be found on the Latino Freeze website.

Why It Could Work

Latinos make up around 20% of the US population and contribute to an economic output of over £2.9 trillion ($3.7 trillion) — the fifth-largest GDP in the world, according to eMarketer. Their digital footprint is equally impressive: 59.3% use Facebook, 58.6% use Instagram and 38.6% use WhatsApp, while TikTok usage stands at 39.9%.

With such immense spending power and online influence, a sustained and coordinated boycott could inflict serious damage to corporate profits. As the IBTimes previously reported, many of the companies targeted have already begun to feel pressure.

The Message Behind the Movement

Ultimately, the Latino Freeze Movement is not just about economics — it's about demanding dignity. As Latino workers and consumers call for more transparency, the message is clear: if companies are unwilling to stand with their communities, those communities will withdraw their financial support.

Whether or not the campaign results in sweeping corporate change remains to be seen. But one thing is certain — the Latino community is using its voice and its wallet to send a message.