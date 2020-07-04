The NBA is set to resume games on June 30 in a contained environment in Disney World, Florida. As of last week, players, staff, family members, coaches, and select media personnel started arriving at the bubble a month before the official start of the games to complete the mandatory quarantine period. ESPN's NBA correspondent Malika Andrews shares her experience on what it's like in the bubble.

Andrews arrived at the NBA-Disney bubble on July 2 and is now officially in quarantine. According to Andrews, she and all other non-players were transferred to their hotel rooms right away. These rooms will serve as their temporary homes for the duration of the NBA season.

They are only allowed to leave once a day to get a COVID-19 swab test, and won't be allowed to leave their rooms until given clearance by designated medical professionals.

Monitoring

Andrews claims she is required to wear color-coded bands at all times to show her clearance level and a GPS band for security staff to keep tabs on her movements.

The GPS band also has a health monitor that detects signs of health problems such as heart rate, temperature, and oxygen problems. It is also designed to beep when it comes within 6 feet of another band.

Food

In an interview with other members of "Jump," an ESPN segment where Andrews is a regular contributor, they also discussed the food situation within the NBA-Disney bubble.

Andrews says that at 6am, noon, and 6pm, a Disney staff member arrives at her door to deliver food. She gets a set meal good for 3 or 4 people, so she can decide what to eat at her own convenience. To prevent extra handling of food while "choosing" from a list of available entrees, Guests such as Andrews just get "all of the above" and decide on their own what to eat.

For example, for her July 3 breakfast, she got a sandwich, oatmeal, fruit, bacon, and a selection of beverages.

Returning to the bubble

In cases where anyone, players included, plans to leave the bubble, there is a protocol involved. One such example is Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics, who plans to be with his wife for the birth of their child.

Each day a person is out of the bubble; they are to spend four days in quarantine while being tested each day. Assuming they tested negative for all those days, they will be allowed to reintegrate at the end of the quarantine period.