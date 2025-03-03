Hollywood actor Randy Quaid has sparked controversy by claiming that legendary star Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were murdered. With their deaths shrouded in mystery, Quaid's bold accusation has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

The couple, who had long lived a quiet life in Santa Fe, New Mexico, were found dead in their $3.8 million home on 26th February. A caretaker discovered them in separate rooms, triggering an immediate investigation.

Initially, their deaths were presumed to be natural, as there were no signs of foul play or forced entry. However, strange details at the scene have only deepened the mystery, leaving more questions than answers.

Randy Quaid's Accusations

Randy Quaid is no stranger to bizarre statements. Taking to social media on Saturday, the A Streetcar Named Desire star said that both Hackman, 95 and his wife, age 63, were 'murder victims' and blamed a group that he refers to as 'scum bags' for the killings. He also went on to condemn media outlets for disregarding possible criminal activity behind Hackman's death by emphasizing his successful career instead.

'Gene Hackman and his wife are murder victims, some scum bags did it and staged it. This is how they get away with murdering famous people!' Quaid wrote on X (formerly Twitter). 'Fake news starts generating film clips, but how is it possible I know at least six people who have died like this? Like Carradine, like Ledger... and now Hackman?'

Quaid's Conspiracy Theories: The 'Hollywood Star Whackers'

Quaid's references to other mysterious deaths are no coincidence. In his eyes, there exists a conspiracy he has dubbed the 'Hollywood Star Whackers,' a term he first introduced in 2011.

While speaking to a media publication, Quaid and his wife Evi said that these 'whackers' are responsible for the untimely deaths of actors such as Heath Ledger and David Carradine, who were found dead under suspicious circumstances.

However, it's the loss of Hackman, who won two Academy Awards and starred in some of Hollywood's biggest films, that caught the public's imagination.

'When an Actor like Gene Hackman is murdered and clips of his films are run on all the networks it only distracts from the murder investigation and the fact Gene died a terrible, horrible death,' he wrote on X. 'IN REALITY the clip licensing only generates profits for the alleged murderer(s). Do you think Gene Hackman would care that fake news says he was a great actor, or would he rather they figure out who killed him?'

Randy Quaid's Bold Claims and FBI Investigation Ideas

Randy Quaid has not been shy about his theories. In another odd twist, he even suggested that he could be the perfect candidate to join the FBI and help solve Hollywood's unsolved deaths. 'I should become a special FBI agent to these investigations of Hollywood Murders! I already have some good leads on who killed Gene Hackman,' he wrote on X.

However, reportedly, he has not disclosed any concrete leads regarding who these 'whackers' might be.

Unanswered Questions and Investigations

Santa Fe authorities revealed that days after recovery Hackman's pacemaker had stopped recording his heartbeat on 17 February, leading them to speculate that he died around that time. They also found a prescription bottle near his body containing medications, including blood pressure tablets and thyroid drugs.

For now, the cause of death remains unclear. However, the investigators have noted several unexplained aspects of the scene, including the couple's apparent 'abrupt' falls. According to reports, Hackman was found in the mudroom with his sunglasses nearby, while Arakawa was discovered near a space heater in the bathroom.

According to reports, a German shepherd was also found dead about 10 to 15 feet from Arakawa. The report said the dog was in a crate or a kennel. However, the authorities said that two other dogs were found alive, and it appeared they had access to a doggy door.

Leslie Hackman Speaks Out

Gene Hackman's daughter, Leslie Anne Hackman, has expressed her disbelief at the sudden deaths of both her father and his wife. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Leslie revealed that her father had been in remarkable health for his age.'There was no indication that there was any problem with his health. He was in good health, and despite his age, he was still quite active,' she said.

'I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive,' Leslie added. 'She took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. I'm very saddened by her passing.'