In a tragic revelation that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, the daughter of legendary actor Gene Hackman has speculated that carbon monoxide poisoning may have caused her father's death. Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 64, were discovered dead in their Santa Fe home, with initial findings painting an eerie picture of their final moments. According to Daily Mail, Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth Jean Hackman, has raised concerns that toxic fumes might have been the silent killer in this tragic case.

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Deaths

Authorities arrived at the couple's £2.7 million (approximately $3.3 million) residence after being alerted by maintenance staff who found the front door ajar. Their bodies were discovered in separate parts of the house and were in an advanced state of mummification. Per reports from Daily Mail, investigators are now exploring the possibility that an undetected carbon monoxide leak may have played a role in their deaths.

Understanding Mummification and Its Role in the Investigation

Mummification is a process where the body dehydrates due to environmental conditions, such as extreme dryness and lack of oxygen. Under these circumstances, skin and tissue are preserved rather than decomposing in the usual manner. In forensic cases, mummification can complicate the determination of time and cause of death, as the typical signs of decomposition are altered.

The National Institutes of Health states that mummification can take weeks to months depending on the surrounding conditions. In Hackman and Arakawa's case, only portions of their bodies exhibited this phenomenon, leading to further questions about how long they had been deceased before being discovered.

Conflicting Reports on Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Despite these concerns, an affidavit obtained by People states that no immediate signs of carbon monoxide poisoning were detected. Investigators from the Santa Fe City Fire Department conducted tests but found no evidence of a gas leak. Additionally, the New Mexico Gas Company examined the property and reported no irregularities in the gas lines. However, toxicology reports are still pending, leaving the question of what truly led to the couple's death unanswered.

Hackman's Life Away from the Spotlight

Hackman, known for iconic roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven, had withdrawn from public life in recent years. Having retired from acting in 2004, he chose to live a reclusive existence in New Mexico with Arakawa, a former classical pianist. Per reports from People, the couple was described as private but content, making the circumstances of their sudden deaths even more perplexing.

Ongoing Investigation and Family's Plea for Answers

While autopsies have been completed, officials have not yet released a definitive cause of death. Personal belongings found at the scene, including Hackman's sunglasses and walking cane, suggest he may have collapsed unexpectedly. Meanwhile, the presence of an open pill bottle near Arakawa's body has raised further questions. Authorities are continuing their investigations, leaving many speculating on what may have caused the tragic demise of the celebrated actor and his wife.

Family members, including Hackman's children, have called for a thorough investigation. Elizabeth, along with her siblings, has urged officials to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth. 'He was loved and admired by millions, but to us, he was simply Dad,' she stated, encapsulating the deep personal loss experienced by those closest to the Hollywood legend.

Awaiting Answers in a Puzzling Case

As forensic experts and law enforcement continue to piece together the events that led to Hackman and Arakawa's mysterious deaths, the world watches closely, waiting for answers. Whether carbon monoxide poisoning played a role or another unforeseen factor was at play, this case remains one of the most unsettling celebrity deaths in recent memory.