Financial journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin has set social media ablaze following his appearance on 60 Minutes, and not just for his market predictions. The New York Times columnist and CNBC anchor issued a stark warning about a potential stock market crash, likening today's financial climate to the devastating collapse of 1929.

But as his economic caution went viral, so did something else entirely: his eyes. Viewers flooded social media with speculation about Sorkin's apparent eye condition, sparking a flurry of debate that quickly overshadowed the interview's grim financial message.

The episode, which aired on Sunday, October 12, featured Sorkin outlining what he described as 'eerie echoes' of past market bubbles. Within hours, clips of the broadcast dominated X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, some dissecting his dire forecasts, others fixating on his appearance, making Sorkin one of the week's most talked-about names online.

Sorkin Warns of Looming Stock Market Crash on 60 Minutes

During the televised interview, Andrew Ross Sorkin cautioned that the United States could be approaching another period of financial instability. He told 60 Minutes: 'We will have a crash; I just can't tell you when, and I can't tell you how deep.'

The DealBook editor-at-large drew parallels between today's market and the 1929 Wall Street Crash — as reported by CBS News, he argued that speculation around artificial intelligence and relaxed regulatory 'guardrails' have created a fragile environment. His remarks come ahead of the release of his new book, 1929: The Inside Story of the Greatest Crash in Wall Street History, due out this month.

While economists and financial experts dissected his predictions, many online users fixated on his appearance during the interview, diverting the spotlight from his warnings about the global economy.

Viewers Question Andrew Ross Sorkin's Eye Condition

Following the 60 Minutes broadcast, viewers took to social media to question Sorkin's eye condition, which appeared noticeably asymmetrical on screen. Searches for phrases such as 'Andrew Ross Sorkin eye condition' and 'What's wrong with Andrew Ross Sorkin's eye?' spiked across search engines.

The journalist, who has been a public figure on television for years, has never publicly commented on his eye condition, and no verified medical explanation exists. Fans who have followed his career note that the same feature has been visible during his regular hosting duties on CNBC's Squawk Box. Despite the speculation, Sorkin has continued to appear on air without addressing the matter, focusing instead on financial reporting.

I'm no conspiracy theorist, but I'm pretty sure Andrew Sorkin is an alien #60minutes pic.twitter.com/vacQpsFCic — Michael Evon (@EvonDesign) October 13, 2025

A Respected Figure in Financial Journalism

Andrew Ross Sorkin is among the most influential names in business media. As co-anchor of Squawk Box and founder of DealBook, he is known for securing interviews with top Wall Street executives and policymakers. His 2009 book, Too Big to Fail, chronicled the 2008 financial crisis and was later adapted into an award-winning HBO film.

Sorkin also co-created the Showtime drama Billions, inspired by the high-stakes world of hedge funds and federal prosecutors. His journalistic background and insider access have made him a trusted commentator on financial crises, giving extra weight to his latest warning about a potential stock market crash.

However, each time he appears in a major broadcast, online discussions about his eye condition resurface, with social media commentary often overshadowing his economic insights.

Internet Reacts to the Viral 60 Minutes Moment

Clips from the 60 Minutes interview have been viewed millions of times, trending on platforms such as X and YouTube under keywords including 'Andrew Ross Sorkin stock market warning' and '60 Minutes viral interview'.

While some viewers focused on his bold predictions about economic volatility, others admitted they were more captivated by his appearance. Commentators have pointed out how public figures' physical features can sometimes distract audiences from the content of their message, especially in the age of viral video clips and social media scrutiny.

Despite the attention, Sorkin has not issued any comment about the renewed curiosity surrounding his eye condition. His remarks about the risk of a market downturn, however, continue to dominate financial discussions across major media outlets and trading forums.