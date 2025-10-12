Disgraced former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has been found dead inside HMP Wakefield after an alleged attack by fellow inmates.

The 48-year-old musician, who was serving a 29-year sentence for multiple child sex offences including the attempted rape of a baby, was pronounced dead on Friday, 11 October. Police confirmed that two prisoners, aged 25 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into his death at one of Britain's most notorious high-security prisons.

Rise and Fall of a Rock Star Turned Predator

Watkins rose to fame as the charismatic frontman of Welsh rock band Lostprophets, which enjoyed mainstream success in the early 2000s with hits such as Last Train Home and Rooftops.

But his image as a rock idol collapsed in 2013 when he was convicted of 13 child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby. During sentencing, the judge described him as a 'determined and committed paedophile', BBC News reported.

He was jailed for 29 years with an additional six years on licence. His two female co-defendants, who assisted in his crimes, were also imprisoned. The revelations destroyed Lostprophets and led to the removal of their music from most major streaming platforms.

Inside 'Monster Mansion'

The fatal attack took place inside HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire, a Category A prison known as 'Monster Mansion' for housing some of Britain's most dangerous offenders, including murderers and child sex criminals.

According to Rolling Stone, Watkins was attacked in a secure wing of the prison, prompting an immediate lockdown. Emergency services were called, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

A Prison Service spokesperson confirmed his death, stating: 'A prisoner at HMP Wakefield has died following a serious incident. The matter is now under police investigation.'

This was not the first time Watkins faced violence behind bars. In 2023, he was taken hostage and stabbed by inmates, sparking questions about whether notorious offenders like him receive adequate protection in custody.

Was He a Target?

Experts say prisoners convicted of crimes against children are often viewed with contempt by other inmates. Watkins' offences, which included the attempted rape of a baby, placed him at the very bottom of the prison hierarchy.

Although police have yet to confirm a motive, early reports suggest the attack was deliberate. Criminologists note that inmates convicted of such crimes remain at high risk of violence, regardless of security level or segregation measures.

The incident has renewed debate over whether the prison system is doing enough to safeguard high-profile offenders while balancing the safety of other inmates and staff.

Divided Reaction to His Death

News of Watkins' death has triggered widespread reaction online. Many social media users expressed little sympathy, calling the attack 'karma' and 'justice served'. Others, however, argued that even the most reviled criminals are entitled to protection while in state custody.

The incident has reignited public discussion about Britain's handling of convicted paedophiles and revealed a deep divide in attitudes toward justice and punishment.

Murder Investigation Underway

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that two suspects remain in custody as inquiries continue. A post-mortem examination is expected in the coming days, and the Ministry of Justice has launched an internal review into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Officials have not released details about how the attack unfolded, though sources described it as 'swift and brutal'.

Watkins' death marks a violent end to one of Britain's most notorious criminal cases. Once a chart-topping musician, he died despised and isolated in a prison built to contain men just like him.