The United States has signed a controversial new defence deal with Qatar that will allow the Gulf nation's air force to train inside a US military base in Idaho, sparking outrage from conservative commentators and renewed questions over national security.

The agreement, announced on Friday, 10 October, was formalised between US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatari Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

It authorises the Qatar Emiri Air Force to establish a training facility within Mountain Home Air Force Base, about 50 miles southeast of Boise.

Under the deal, Qatari F-15 fighter jets and pilots will train alongside American crews under strict US supervision.

Pentagon officials stressed the site would not be a foreign-controlled base but an integrated training programme within an existing US installation.

'Handing over a base to a foreign power': outrage erupts online

The announcement immediately ignited political backlash.

Ultra-right activist Laura Loomer accused the Pentagon of 'handing over a US base to a foreign power', calling the move 'an insult to American sovereignty'. Her post went viral across social media, drawing thousands of angry comments.

But defence officials swiftly hit back, insisting the base remains entirely under US command and jurisdiction.

A Pentagon spokesperson said: 'This is not a Qatari base. It is a US facility hosting an allied training programme, something we already do with nations like Singapore, the UK and Germany.'

Experts said the Qatari pilots would have no operational autonomy and would follow the same strict protocols used for other foreign training missions.

Inside the £9.4 billion partnership

Mountain Home Air Force Base, home of the famed 366th Fighter Wing, the "Gunfighters", already trains Singaporean pilots and boasts vast airspace ideal for high-speed combat drills.

The Qatar programme expands on a $12 billion (£9.4 billion) deal signed in 2017 for 36 F-15QA "Ababil" jets, one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world.

Pentagon officials said the Idaho site offers training advantages impossible to replicate in the Gulf, including advanced ranges, weather variety and access to joint US tactical exercises.

Deeper ties with Doha and fresh scrutiny

Analysts say the move reflects the deepening strategic bond between Washington and Doha.

Qatar already hosts Al Udeid Air Base, the largest American military hub in the Middle East, from which US operations across the region are coordinated.

Extending training to US soil, they argue, underscores growing trust between the two allies.

The timing is notable, as Qatar has recently taken a lead diplomatic role in mediating ceasefires between Israel and Hamas.

According to Fox News, the Pentagon announcement followed Doha's involvement in a Gaza peace initiative hailed by US officials as proof of closer cooperation.

Yet not everyone is convinced. Critics warn the deal could set a precedent for foreign militaries operating inside America and raise questions about long-term security risks.

Idaho reacts: jobs or jeopardy?

In Idaho, opinion is split.

Some residents near Mountain Home Air Force Base welcome the project, hoping it will create jobs and boost local infrastructure.

Others are uneasy, citing national security concerns and demanding greater transparency from state and federal leaders.

Local authorities have yet to issue a formal statement, but coordination with the Pentagon and state agencies is expected as construction gets underway.

Officials have not released a start date or personnel count, leaving many details unclear, although documents show planning began in 2022, when the Air Force completed an environmental review for the 'bed-down' of a Qatari F-15 squadron.

For now, Qatari jets are expected to arrive in Idaho within the next two years, marking a new and controversial chapter in America's global defence partnerships.