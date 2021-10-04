Paris Saint-Germain fans are starting to grow impatient about the situation of new summer signing Sergio Ramos. The former Real Madrid captain made the sensational move to the Ligue 1 giants over the summer, but he has yet to make his official debut for Paris Saint-Germain. However, he may finally make an appearance on October 15 when PSG face Angers in Ligue 1.

Ramos spent the latter half of his last season with Real Madrid mostly sidelined due to injury. He underwent a knee surgery in January, and was again injured while on international duty with Spain earlier this year. His last competitive match was played way back on May 5, when many questioned if he was fit enough to have started a crucial Champions League match against Chelsea that saw Los Blancos getting eliminated.

Ramos was declared fit when he joined PSG, but he picked up another issue in the pre-season which has prevented him from making his debut so far. PSG fans have been waiting a long time to have Ramos on the pitch especially since there was a lot of hype surrounding the arrivals of both the former Real Madrid captain and former FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi over the same transfer window. However, the two superstars have not shared the pitch on the same side for PSG until now.

PSG's regular starter Marquinhos is expected to miss the Angers match, and Ramos may finally be given the opportunity to play. Of course, that still depends on the final evaluation of the club's medical team, and how well he will train in front of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine has finally managed to get the attacking trident of Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Messi out playing together, but the results have been mixed. Ramos needs to debut soon and show PSG fans what he's got. He has nothing to prove anymore on a club and international level, but the expectations will be high in Paris, and the club won't be happy to have a player who cant be fit enough to play most games.