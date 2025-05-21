The tech world is buzzing with fresh rumours from Apple HQ—this time about an ultra-thin iPhone that could mark the brand's boldest design leap in years.

Dubbed the iPhone 17 Air (or possibly the iPhone Slim), the sleek device is tipped to replace the current Plus model and become the slimmest iPhone ever made. With whispers of cutting-edge battery tech and a radical redesign, anticipation is mounting ahead of Apple's next big reveal.

Here's everything we know so far about the device that could reshape the iPhone lineup.

Will the iPhone 17 Air Launch This Year?

Apple has traditionally unveiled its new iPhones each September, and this year is expected to be no different. According to CNET, the iPhone 17 lineup—including the Air—is likely to make its debut in autumn 2025.

The upcoming iPhone 17 Air will be launched globally by September 2025 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f7vCHPryFV — LAPTOP LIFESTYLE BLOGGER (@MonetizationDon) May 19, 2025

Rumours suggest Apple will join the ultra-thin trend seen at this year's Mobile World Congress, where Samsung and other brands showcased featherweight devices. If the iPhone 17 Air follows suit, it may stand as Apple's answer to Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hints this may also be the final autumn iPhone launch. From 2026, Apple could stagger releases—budget models in spring, premium and foldable variants in autumn.

Expect pre-orders to go live the Friday after the keynote, with deliveries beginning a week later.

iPhone 17 Air Price: How Much Will It Cost?

Initial leaks suggested the iPhone 17 Air might cost more than the Pro model. However, a March Bloomberg report pegged the likely price at around $900 (£670), slightly higher than the current iPhone Plus at $899 (£669).

This pricing could position the Air as a direct replacement for the Plus, sitting just below the Pro line while still delivering standout features.

Apple's global pricing could shift depending on tariffs, production strategies, and trade tensions. Some iPhone manufacturing has moved to India to avoid US-China tariffs, though recent political pressure could change that. Either way, the iPhone 17 Air may be part of a broader push towards higher pricing.

iPhone 17 Air Specs: Display, Size and Battery

Leaks suggest the Air won't be a Pro-level device, but a refined evolution of the Plus. Analysts Jeff Pu and Ming-Chi Kuo report it may feature a 6.6-inch display—slightly smaller than the iPhone 16 Plus (6.7 inches), but larger than the Pro (6.3 inches). The Pro Max leads the pack at 6.9 inches.

It's still unclear whether the Air will support ProMotion, Apple's adaptive refresh rate tech.

Everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 17 ‘Air’



Would you upgrade? pic.twitter.com/opklemN5Ao — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) May 6, 2025

One big surprise? Battery innovation. A thinner phone usually means a smaller battery, but according to AppleInsider, the iPhone 17 Air might debut Apple's first silicon-anode battery.

A leak on the Korean blog Naver, cited by MacRumors, claims the battery capacity will be 2,800mAh. Thanks to high-density silicon tech, this could translate to a 15–20% boost in real-world battery life, despite the slimmer frame.

Should You Believe the Hype?

As always, take rumours with a pinch of salt. While insider leaks and analyst predictions can offer valuable clues, Apple's final designs often remain a tightly guarded secret until launch day.

Still, if these reports hold true, the iPhone 17 Air could be one of Apple's most exciting, and different, devices in years.