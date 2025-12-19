After a recent video from Copenhagen Airport appeared to reveal Jenna Ortega and Elias Rønnenfelt behaving like a couple as they waited to board a flight to Los Angeles, questions are being raised about whether the two are more than just friends.

The video that a fellow traveller captured went viral and fuelled persistent rumours that the two are secretly dating. Intimate moments, such as hugging and sharing headphones, have led many to conclude that this is more than just a casual friendship. Neither Ortega nor the Danish singer has commented on the nature of their connection.

Viral Airport Clip Shows Cosy Behaviour

In the video making the rounds on social media, Ortega and Rønnenfelt are seated close together in the departures area, leaning in to view a laptop. Ortega is leaning against Rønnenfelt as they snuggle in their seats, seemingly sharing a pair of headphones.

In other clips, Ortega is seen waiting in a queue with the Iceage frontman's arm around him, appearing content and at peace. The pair allegedly walked to a quieter area of the airport where they kissed, according to a witness who recorded the encounter; however, the publicly available video does not show that moment.

First videoooo. Is that a suit?? 🫦



Jenna Ortega w Elias Rønnenfelt at Copenhagen airport on the way to LA

Rumours Rooted in 'Mona Lisa' Collab

The latest event amid months of speculation between Ortega and Rønnenfelt is the airport sighting. When Ortega starred opposite him in the music video for his solo song 'Mona Lisa' in October, dating allegations began to circulate.

Fans and local media claim that since then, they have been seen multiple times in Copenhagen on low-key outings away from the red carpet and at modest cafés. Both have declined to openly confirm or reject whether they are in a relationship despite the rumours.

Fan Reaction: Swooning to Discomfort

There has been a wide range of responses to the airport footage on the internet. The thought that Ortega, who usually keeps her personal life quiet, might be having a new romance was celebrated by several admirers who called the video 'really cute.'

Others were troubled by the video itself, accusing outsiders of secretly recording two individuals at what seemed to be a private, off-duty time. Reddit commenters emphasised that even well-known actors have the right to travel or spend time with friends without being secretly videotaped, arguing that the ongoing surveillance of celebrities is 'really off-putting.'

Old Controversies around Rønnenfelt Resurface

Discussions about Rønnenfelt's past have also resurfaced due to the increased attention. In the early 2010s, he was criticised as the leader of the Danish punk band Iceage for lyrics and visuals that some saw as flirting with far-right aesthetics. The band later denied these accusations, claiming they were inadvertent and poorly judged rather than ideological.

Although those discussions had mostly subsided in recent years, the airport video has prompted admirers to re-examine earlier articles and social media posts about his reputation. Some have questioned whether he is a good fit for the up-and-coming Hollywood star. Some contend that he has long since moved on, citing his continued collaborations and solo endeavours as proof that the music industry has widely accepted his explanations.

Silence from the Pair as Speculation Grows

Ortega and Rønnenfelt have decided not to respond to the issue for the time being. Fans have been able to create their own narratives because of this silence, alternating between excitement for the ship and concerns about privacy, power dynamics, and age disparities.

The official status of Jenna Ortega and Elias Rønnenfelt will remain unclear until either star speaks up. Still, the mix of on-screen chemistry, low-key sightings in Copenhagen, and one rather revealing airport layover has further fueled speculation about whether they are dating.

For the time being, the widely shared airport video is the most visible indication that Wednesday's breakout star and the Danish artist might be more than just acquaintances, regardless of whether it is a private moment misinterpreted or a genuine glimpse of something more.