Angry Ginge's path from a little-known Twitch streamer to the 2025 king of the jungle shows how quickly an online persona can cross into mainstream fame.

Morgan Burtwistle, born on 13 November 2001 in Salford and raised in Eccles, started building his audience long before stepping into the Australian jungle. He created his Twitch account in October 2020, streaming FIFA gameplay after being inspired by streamer Castro1021. His first stream peaked at 40 viewers, but he soon lost enthusiasm and took a four to five-month break.

He returned to Twitch in March 2021, choosing to stream full-time and later branching out onto TikTok, where short clips fuelled rapid growth. By September 2021, he set up his YouTube channel and began uploading FIFA 22 videos in October, helping him connect with creators across the online football scene. By November 2025, he had reached more than 1.4 million Twitch followers and 889,000 YouTube subscribers.

Why He Is Called Angry Ginge

Burtwistle's nickname combines two parts of his identity: his ginger hair and his energetic streaming style. He has explained that 'Ginge' came from his grandad, who used the term affectionately during his childhood. The 'angry' element tied directly to his gaming reactions, as he often shouted, raged and expressed frustration while playing FIFA, making it a recognisable part of his persona.

Although the name suggests otherwise, friends and family have said he is calm, friendly and thoughtful away from the camera. Viewers of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! have also seen a far softer side, noting his emotional and open moments in camp. His contrast between online energy and real-life character has become part of the public intrigue around him.

Football Matches and Public Appearances

Burtwistle has increased his visibility through charity football events over the past few years. On 9 September 2023, he played in the Sidemen charity match at London Stadium for Sidemen FC. He later joined the Match for Hope 2024 event in Qatar on 23 February 2024 and returned to Selhurst Park in June 2024 for the Beta Squad versus AMP charity match supporting The Water Project.

In 2025, he continued his charity involvement during Match for Hope, where more than £7.9 million (approximately $10.7 million) was raised. On 8 March 2025, he played at Wembley Stadium in the Sidemen Charity Match and scored in the 58th minute. He then appeared at Soccer Aid 2025 at Old Trafford, earning Man of the Match despite England's 5–4 loss to World XI.

Gaming Ventures and Club Links

In March 2024, Burtwistle co-founded the EA Sports FC 24 pro club 'Girth n Turf' with YouTuber Yung Filly. The club soon attracted figures such as IShowSpeed, Behzinga, Luke Littler and Wayne Rooney. In October 2024, he launched a YouTube series centred on managing Winton Wanderers Yanited FC, an under-18 grassroots team competing in the U-18 Bolton Bury & District League Division 1. His esports profile grew after joining Red Bull esports on 5 December 2024 and receiving a nomination for Best Sports Streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards two days later.

Relationship Status and Past Experiences

It is believed that Angry Ginge is currently single and entered the 2025 series of I'm A Celebrity without a girlfriend. Friends have claimed he even joked about hoping to meet someone during the show. He has spoken about a past relationship that ended suddenly when his ex-girlfriend broke up with him over text while he was livestreaming. Although he has been linked to influencers such as Kaci Jay and Jolie Sharpe, none of these rumours were confirmed.

I'm A Celeb 2025 Victory

His increasing popularity and football-related work led to his selection for the 25th series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, where he appeared alongside Martin Kemp, Lisa Riley and rapper Aitch. After three weeks in the Australian jungle, he was crowned the winner during the final on the ITV series' broadcast on Sunday, becoming king of the jungle for 2025.