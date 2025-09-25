A massive sinkhole opened on 24 September 2025 on Samsen Road in the Dusit district of Bangkok, Thailand, right outside Vajira Hospital. The collapse, measuring approximately 50 metres deep and covering 900 square metres, swallowed multiple vehicles, including a police tow truck, and damaged electricity poles and water pipes.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported, though several minor injuries occurred during the evacuation. The sudden collapse has drawn worldwide attention, raising concerns about urban infrastructure safety in rapidly developing cities.

Causes of the Bangkok Sinkhole

According to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, authorities believe that the sinkhole was likely triggered by ongoing construction work for the new MRT Purple Line subway station. Soil above the tunnel reportedly slid into a void beneath, compounded by a burst water pipe and heavy monsoon rains.

This combination caused the road surface to collapse suddenly, exposing underground infrastructure and necessitating urgent evacuations from nearby buildings.

Vajira Hospital temporarily suspended outpatient services for two days while emergency and inpatient care continued with backup power and water supplies in place.

Government and Emergency Response

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered a full investigation into the cause of the collapse. Engineers and emergency crews were deployed to stabilise the site and minimise the risk of further ground collapse, especially during the ongoing rainy season.

Emergency measures included rerouting traffic, evacuating nearby residents, and stabilising damaged utilities to ensure public safety.

Impact on Bangkok Residents and Services

The sinkhole caused significant disruption to traffic and essential services. Vajira Hospital, one of Bangkok's major medical centres, had to halt outpatient care for two days, redirecting patients to nearby facilities.

Emergency and inpatient services continued with the support of backup systems for electricity and water, ensuring that critical care was not interrupted.

Authorities reported that electricity and water services in the affected area were cut as a precaution, and parts of the surrounding district were cordoned off for safety. Public transport routes were diverted, and police urged commuters to avoid Samsen Road altogether.

Other Deadly Sinkhole Incidents Worldwide

The Bangkok incident is part of a growing number of urban sinkhole events worldwide. In Guatemala City in 2010, a massive sinkhole swallowed an entire intersection and a three-storey factory, resulting in multiple deaths.

In Seoul, South Korea, in 2025, a road collapse linked to underground construction claimed several lives.

In Chengdu, China, in June 2024, a sinkhole opened in a popular tourist and commercial district after two water pipes burst at a subway-construction site. No casualties were reported, but the incident raised concerns about construction safety and the integrity of urban infrastructure.

Why Sinkholes Are Increasing

Experts point to several factors contributing to the rising frequency of sinkhole incidents. Rapid urbanisation and underground construction can destabilise soil, particularly in densely populated areas.

Ageing water pipes, sewage systems, and electrical infrastructure may leak and erode surrounding soil. Climate change is intensifying rainfall and flooding, further weakening the ground and increasing collapse risk.

Poor construction practices and inadequate engineering oversight can exacerbate these dangers, making sinkholes more likely in areas undergoing rapid development.