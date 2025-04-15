Gaudí, God’s Architect, Named Venerable—Sainthood Next?

On 14 April 2025, Pope Francis declared Antoni Gaudí, the visionary behind Barcelona's Sagrada Família, 'Venerable', marking a pivotal step toward sainthood, as announced by Vatican News. Known as 'God's Architect', Gaudí's life blended profound faith, innovative design, and a tragic end.

His path to canonisation, driven by his architectural genius and reported miracles, has captivated millions. Who was this man, and what led to his recognition?

A Life Shaped by Faith and Nature

Born on 25 June 1852 in Reus, Catalonia, Antoni Gaudí i Cornet grew up immersed in nature, which later inspired his organic architectural style. A frail child, he spent hours observing the natural world, a practice that shaped his belief that 'originality consists of going back to the origins'.

After moving to Barcelona in 1868, he studied architecture, graduating in 1878. His early works, like Casa Vicens, showcased vibrant, nature-inspired designs, but his faith deepened after he took over the Sagrada Família project in 1883.

Gaudí, a devout Catholic, saw the basilica as a mission to glorify God. He devoted over 40 years to it, living ascetically in its crypt and designing tree-like columns and hyperboloid vaults that mimicked nature's forms. By 1910, he focused solely on the project, believing it atoned for 'the sins of the modern world'.

His work, costing £83 billion ($109 billion) in today's terms, per UNESCO estimates, transformed Barcelona's skyline and drew global admiration.

A Tragic End and Lasting Legacy

Gaudí's life ended abruptly on 10 June 1926. On 7 June, while walking to confession, the 73-year-old was struck by a tram on Barcelona's Gran Via. Mistaken for a beggar due to his dishevelled appearance and lack of identification, he received minimal care at the Hospital de la Santa Creu, a facility for the poor.

Recognised too late by the Sagrada Família's chaplain, he died three days later. His funeral saw thousands line Barcelona's streets, mourning the architect whose seven works, including Park Güell and Casa Batlló, later earned UNESCO World Heritage status.

Gaudí's legacy endures through the Sagrada Família, set for completion in 2026, a century after his death. Pope Benedict XVI consecrated it in 2010, praising Gaudí's ability to 'build human consciousness, anchored in the world yet open to God'.

The basilica's 4.7 million annual visitors, reported by the Archdiocese of Barcelona in 2023, attest to its spiritual and cultural impact, with some, like Japanese sculptor Etsuro Sotoo, converting to Catholicism after encountering his work.

Miracles and the Road to Sainthood

Gaudí's path to sainthood began in 1992 when the Association for the Beatification of Antoni Gaudí, led by architect José Manuel Almuzara, started gathering evidence of his holiness. The Vatican opened his cause in 2003, granting him the title 'Servant of God'.

On 14 April 2025, Pope Francis recognised Gaudí's 'heroic virtues', declaring him 'Venerable', per Vatican News. The next step, beatification, requires a verified miracle.

One reported miracle involves a Spanish woman's recovery from a severe eye condition after praying to Gaudí in 2016.

The Archdiocese of Barcelona submitted this case to the Vatican's Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, though it awaits official confirmation. Almuzara told Reuters on 14 April 2025: 'Gaudí's work opens hearts to God.' His canonisation, requiring a second miracle, could make him the first architect saint, a testament to his faith-driven legacy.