A television anchor has resigned from her position at an Illinois ABC affiliate after being suspended for delivering an emotional on-air tribute to Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist who was assassinated last week.

Beni Rae Harmony claims she is the first broadcaster to lose her job for honouring Kirk rather than mocking his death.

Illinois Anchor Claims 'First to Be Targeted' for Positive Kirk Tribute

Beni Rae Harmony, who worked as a lifestyle anchor and reporter for WICS-ABC20 in Springfield, delivered a 1-minute 17-second tribute during Friday's broadcast following Kirk's assassination at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

Visibly emotional during the segment, Harmony described Kirk as her 'mentor and first boss' who had 'changed my life'. She concluded the tribute with Kirk's favourite saying about the importance of speaking up: 'When conversations stop happening, when individuals become wordless, that's when violence begins.'

'Effective immediately, I have resigned from @WICS_ABC20 after being SUSPENDED for airing a non-partisan tribute to Charlie Kirk this past Friday,' Harmony announced on X on Monday. 'Many in the mainstream media have been fired or punished for mocking his assassination. I believe I am the first to be targeted for honouring him on air.'

Personal Connection to Turning Point USA Founder

Harmony's tribute was deeply personal rather than political. According to sources, she worked for Turning Point USA in Washington, D.C., and the Baltimore area between August 2021 and February 2022, where Kirk served as her supervisor.

During her emotional broadcast, Harmony told viewers that Kirk was 'the first person who made me believe in myself' and encouraged her to chase her dreams. Her tribute focused on Kirk the mentor rather than Kirk the political figure, emphasising his role in her early career development.

The station has since removed Harmony's biography from its website, and WICS-ABC20 has not issued a public statement explaining the suspension or responding to requests for comment, according to Primetimer.

Resignation Guided by 'Faith and Love of Country'

In her resignation announcement, Harmony explained that her decision was 'guided by values that are essential to who I am, which I refuse to set aside to keep a job. I choose my faith and love of country, and always will.'

The controversy highlights the charged atmosphere surrounding Kirk's assassination, with numerous employees across various industries facing disciplinary action for social media posts celebrating or mocking his death. However, Harmony's case stands out as she was penalised for expressing admiration rather than criticism.

Who is Beni Rae Harmony?

Beni Rae Harmony worked with WICS-ABC20 in Springfield for about three years. She studied political science at the University of Illinois Springfield and global management at Arizona State University.

Her career also included experience in radio, political communications and production. Reports do not confirm that Harmony was officially fired. She has stated that she was suspended and chose to resign immediately.

In her resignation statement, Harmony said she would not set aside 'values that are essential to who I am' for job security. She expressed sympathy for Kirk's family and said her tribute was intended to be non-partisan, reflecting personal gratitude rather than political endorsement.

Media Industry Tensions Over Political Expression

Harmony's departure from WICS-ABC20 underscores growing tensions within news organisations over political expression and workplace policies. Her case raises questions about the boundaries of personal expression for journalists and whether news stations should permit on-air tributes in politically sensitive situations.

The resignation has sparked debate about media neutrality versus personal conviction, particularly as Harmony positioned her tribute as non-partisan, whilst critics argued that any on-air commentary about Kirk constituted political positioning in the current climate.

'Thank you, Springfield. My home. My community. My people,' Harmony wrote in her farewell message. 'God bless Charlie Kirk and his beautiful family, and God bless these United States of America.'