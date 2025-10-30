Candace Owens has dramatically escalated her criticism of the investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination, revealing she was glad she was not invited to his memorial because she would have gone 'torched earth' on the 'official narrative.'

The conservative commentator directed fresh fury at FBI Director Kash Patel, stating she 'would die from shame' if she were him and accusing him of a complete lack of transparency in the case.

This new attack follows previous declarations from Owens, a former Turning Point USA member, that she wants a 'war' with the organisation and everyone close to Kirk on the day of his murder. She has vowed to find out 'what the hell happened on September 10th.'

In her latest comments, Owens roasted Patel, saying he 'isn't transparent whatsoever' in the investigation. She also highlighted what she found to be a 'strange' moment during Kirk's memorial, where President Donald Trump 'randomly' discussed a 4th-grade interview Kirk had conducted with Brilyn Hollyhand.

HOLY CRAP:



Candace Owens just said she's realized it was a good thing @TPUSA didn't invite her to speak at Charlie Kirk's memorial.



She said she would have gone torched earth on the official narrative and called out @FBIDirectorKash for even showing his face there.



Candace… pic.twitter.com/aO6kWuHBrM — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 29, 2025

Candace Owens Questions 'Alarmed' FBI Director

Owens' broadside against Patel intensified after a report from The New York Times claimed the FBI Director was 'alarmed' by a separate inquiry being conducted by Joe Kent, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Sharing an image of the article on X (formerly Twitter), Owens laid out her suspicions directly. 'This article is literally about how Kash Patel is upset that Joe Kent and Tulsi Gabbard are trying to do their jobs and solve the Charlie Kirk murder case,' she wrote.

She continued her attack, questioning Patel's motives: 'It's like Kash Patel wants to be the sole point person on this—why?', she added. 'I do not trust him at all.'

White House Meeting Reveals Internal Tensions Over Kirk Case

The New York Times article, citing people familiar with the matter, detailed the internal conflict.

'The inquiry by Joe Kent, the director of the counterterrorism center, alarmed Kash Patel, the director of the F.B.I.,' the report stated. 'Mr. Patel and other senior officials believed Mr. Kent was overstepping, treading on F.B.I. responsibilities and potentially interfering with the investigation and the prosecution of the suspect, Tyler Robinson.'

Patel was reportedly 'troubled' that Kent had reviewed FBI materials related to the case. The dispute escalated to the point where Kent's efforts became 'a topic at a White House meeting,' which included Patel, Kent, and Tulsi Gabbard, alongside Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.

This bureaucratic infighting comes as public questions about the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent Trump ally, continue to mount. Kirk, 31, was shot and killed at a university event in Utah on September 10.

While authorities apprehended the prime suspect, Tyler Robinson, just 33 hours after the murder, high-profile figures like Owens are signalling deep dissatisfaction with the official investigation.

Her decision to publicly 'roast' the FBI Director and claim she would have gone 'torched earth' at the memorial suggests a growing rift within the conservative movement over the handling of the case and the perceived lack of transparency from federal agencies.