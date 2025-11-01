Republican congresswoman Nancy Mace has been accused of hurling expletives at police and TSA officers during a heated confrontation at Charleston International Airport on Thursday morning.

Details from the Police Report

According to an incident report obtained issued by the Charleston County Aviation Authority, Mace arrived expecting an official escort to guide her through a restricted checkpoint. The police were instructed to meet a white BMW, but Mace instead arrived in a silver vehicle.

When the officers failed to recognise her immediately, tensions quickly escalated. Witnesses and the police report both describe her as shouting and swearing at the officers, calling them 'f-ing incompetent' and declaring, 'This is no way to treat a f-ing US representative.'

Officers wrote that the congresswoman repeatedly used profanities while accusing them of disrespecting her office.

The document also noted that she compared her treatment to that of fellow South Carolina politician Tim Scott, allegedly saying, 'Tim Scott would not be f–king treated this way.'

Airport officials confirmed that a TSA supervisor and gate agent reported the exchange, describing Mace's tone as 'agitated and combative'.

No arrests or citations were issued, but the incident was formally recorded due to the involvement of a sitting member of Congress.

BREAKING NEWS: Nancy Mace arrives at the airport - with no security.



Thank you for your attention to this matter! pic.twitter.com/546UHdTsLq — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 31, 2025

Mace's Response and Public Reaction

Following the release of the police report, Mace's office defended her actions, citing heightened security concerns.

Mace's director of operations Cameron Morabito told Newsweek that the congresswoman faces regular threats and that airport security was aware of those risks.

The statement added that the situation was being politically weaponised and insisted that her safety was a legitimate concern.

On social media, Mace also defended her use of the crew entrance, saying it was the same point of access used by all members of Congress.

She criticised the media coverage calling it misleading, and maintained that her reaction came after confusion and a breakdown in communication by airport officials.

'Once again, The Post and Courier gets it wrong. All federally elected officials including Senators Scott and Graham use the same Crew Member Access Point at airports. That's the federal security protocol. Maybe check your facts next time,' she wrote.

The altercation has divided public opinion. Supporters argue that security protocols for elected officials must be taken seriously, while critics say Mace's behaviour reflects a pattern of entitlement and disrespect toward public servants.

And for the FAKE NEWS: This is the entrance ALL Members of Congress use at the airport.



Are you going to write that Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott use the same entrance or no? Asking for a friend @postandcourier https://t.co/TGC1CkPCGW — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) October 31, 2025

Who Is Nancy Mace?

Nancy Mace represents South Carolina's 1st Congressional District and has gained national attention for her outspoken and often unpredictable political style. A former state legislator, she became the first woman to graduate from The Citadel's Corps of Cadets before entering politics.

Mace has positioned herself as a conservative voice who sometimes breaks ranks with Republican leadership.

She has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump while occasionally clashing with party figures over social and procedural issues. Her name has been floated as a potential gubernatorial candidate ahead of the 2026 elections.