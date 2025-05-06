Nicola Peltz Beckham is no stranger to the spotlight, but she's made headlines again this week for reasons beyond red carpets, new product launches and designer gowns. The actress and wife of Brooklyn Beckham raised eyebrows after she and Brooklyn skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in London—despite being in the city just days earlier.

The couple's absence, paired with a heartfelt Instagram post from Nicola reflecting on the recent loss of her grandmother, has added fresh fuel to ongoing speculation about tensions between the young couple and the Beckham family.

So who exactly is Nicola Peltz? Here's everything you need to know about her, including how she met Brooklyn, her background, and where things stand today.

Privileged Beginnings and Acting Ambitions

Nicola Anne Peltz, 30, is the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz. Born in Westchester County, New York, Nicola was raised in a household of eight siblings and in an environment of wealth, but she didn't rely solely on her family's name. She pursued acting early on and trained seriously for the craft.

Her breakout came with The Last Airbender in 2010, followed by roles in Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) and the TV series Bates Motel. While not all of her roles were critically acclaimed, they helped establish her as more than just a wealthy heiress with Hollywood dreams.

Over the years, Nicola has maintained a lower profile in film and television, turning her attention towards creative behind-the-scenes projects, including directing and producing. She has also remained active in fashion, regularly appearing at high-profile events like the Met Gala.

How She Met Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola and Brooklyn's paths crossed in late 2019, around October. The first whispers of their romance came when they were photographed leaving Leonardo DiCaprio's Halloween party together that year. Just a few months later, in January 2020, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a series of affectionate posts.

Before Nicola, Brooklyn was in a very public and long-term relationship with actress Chloë Grace Moretz. The duo was together from 2014 until they broke up in 2018.

However, after meeting Nicola, there was no stopping Brooklyn, who didn't waste time proposing in July 2020, describing Nicola as his 'soulmate.' He planned a romantic proposal in a gazebo filled with candles and her favourite flowers—peonies. According to Nicola, the ring had been sitting in their room for three months while Brooklyn waited for the perfect moment.

Wedding at the Peltz Estate

The couple married on April 9, 2022, in a lavish ceremony at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate. The black-tie affair reportedly cost millions and was attended by nearly 600 guests, including celebrities like Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay. Nicola's late grandmother, Bunny, was her maid of honour—a decision she described as deeply meaningful.

Their wedding was a blend of traditions as it also had a Jewish chuppah to honour Nicola's heritage. Since then, the couple has remained in the public eye, frequently appearing together at events and sharing glimpses of their life on social media.

Tensions and Recent Drama With the Beckham Family

Despite their outward image of glamour and unity, Nicola and Brooklyn have reportedly experienced ongoing tension with the Beckham family. Most recently, the couple did not attend David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations in London—nor did they share public wishes on social media. The birthday event was attended by the rest of the Beckham family, including Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Speculation about a rift has swirled for some time, with reports suggesting Brooklyn and Romeo are no longer close. Sources claim Nicola and Brooklyn have distanced themselves from the Beckham family, allegedly choosing to avoid events where certain individuals, including Romeo's partner Kim Turnbull, might be present.

'David and Victoria always turn up for Brooklyn and Nicola, whether it's for the launch of his hot sauce brand or her movie premiere. This is just very sad,' an insider told Page Six.

'Brooklyn's family adores him and will always be there for him. They just can't deal with this nonsense anymore,' the source added. 'David and Victoria just want Brooklyn to remember who he is because this behaviour isn't him and isn't how he was raised.'

Amid the family drama, Nicola posted a heartfelt tribute to her late grandmothers on Instagram, emphasising her focus on personal loss and core memories. The emotional message stood in stark contrast to the celebratory mood shared by Victoria Beckham, who posted family snaps from David's birthday week—noticeably without mentioning Brooklyn.

Where Things Stand

As of now, there has been no official confirmation on why the couple skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday party. Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola appear focused on their life together in the US, promoting their new hot sauce brand, Cloud 23 and spending most of their time near Nicola's family.

While the couple continues to share their love and romance online, their absence from key Beckham family events continues to stir conversation. Whether they'll find a way to reconnect with the Beckham family remains to be seen.