Celebrity couple David and Victoria Beckham appeared to put to bed rumours of a feud with their daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. Posh and Becks, as they are fondly called by the media, took the time to share heartfelt greetings for their eldest son Brooklyn's wife on the occasion of her 29th birthday on January 9.

Former Spice Girl Victoria, 49, took to social media platform Instagram to share a video of herself and Peltz dancing together at a beach. The former pop star led the dancing, while her daughter-in-law followed closely behind her.

At one point, the two women even held hands and laughed uncontrollably as they enjoyed the sunset by the water. Alongside the video, Victoria said: "Happy birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham... We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!

"The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx"

Victoria had nothing but praise for Peltz, and even jokingly commended her for being able to dance on the sand while wearing a towering pair of wedge sandals. Victoria, meanwhile, opted to go for the safer route and danced barefoot.

Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltz... We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂 The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/9cRK56bZlA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 9, 2024

Apart from the video, Victoria also shared a sweet photo of her son, Brooklyn, posing alongside his wife taken at what appears to be the same seaside location.

The love fest on Instagram doused the flames of previous rumours claiming that Victoria and Nicola have been feuding since the latter's wedding. The conflict was reported to have started from Nicola's decision not to wear a wedding gown designed by her mother-in-law, who has become a fashion designer since retiring from singing.

It did not help that Brooklyn and Nicola turned up in "Romeo and Juliet" costumes during Halloween in 2022, just months after their wedding in April earlier that year. Anyone familiar with the story pointed out that maybe it is a sign that they are star-crossed lovers like the two characters.

However, Nicola has since clarified that she had in fact wanted to wear Victoria's gown for her wedding but her mother-in-law's atelier simply could not make it in time.

Both Beckham couples have often been seen together since the wedding, proving further that the family is as tight-knit as ever. Brooklyn and Nicola even flew out to France to support Victoria's show at Paris Fashion Week in March last year.

Meanwhile, former England captain David Beckham also pitched in and shared some love for Peltz. He took to his Instagram stories to share a couple of photos of the family celebrating his daughter-in-law's birthday.

In one of the photos, Brooklyn is seen lifting his wife on piggyback by the beach. In the other photo, Nicola is flanked by the Beckham's youngest child, Harper Seven, David and Victoria, and Brooklyn.

David said: "Happy Birthday, Have the most amazing day, we love you...Here's to having more fun celebrating you"

It seems as though the Beckhams are living their best life, and they are not allowing any feud rumours to get between them. If there was in fact any animosity in the past, they seem to have put it clearly behind them.

For now, the birthday girl is focusing on her career and has been linked with a possible appearance at UK hit show "Strictly Come Dancing". The move is reportedly being pushed to elevate the young actress' profile in the UK where her husband is from.

While she has a strong fanbase in the United States, Peltz is still relatively unknown in the UK especially compared to her in-laws. An appearance in the famous BBC programme is being seen as a positive career move for her should it come to fruition.