In a world obsessed with staying young, one man is pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson has made headlines for his radical longevity experiments—including the complete replacement of his plasma—in a bold attempt to defy ageing.

A £1.5 Million a Year Anti-Ageing Mission

Johnson revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that he spends approximately $2 million (£1.5 million) annually on his extreme biohacking regimen. His programme includes a personal team of 30 doctors and specialists who monitor his body and organs in meticulous detail.

The entrepreneur, featured in Netflix's documentary Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, has spent the past four years applying the latest discoveries in longevity science to his own body. Premiering on 1 January, the film details his algorithm-driven routine, strict daily protocols, and headline-grabbing treatments—all of which Johnson calls "the most significant revolution in the history of Homo sapiens," as told to TIME in 2023.

The Plasma Exchange: A Bold New Frontier

Johnson recently revealed on Instagram that he underwent a complete plasma removal procedure, aimed at slowing or reversing ageing. According to his doctor, the plasma extracted was "the cleanest she'd ever seen."

He referred to the treatment as a 'V2' upgrade of a previous anti-ageing trial where he used his son's plasma. This time, however, he opted for a full plasma exchange. The procedure includes three stages: blood withdrawal, plasma separation, and reinfusion with a solution containing 5% albumin and IVIG.

Investing in Eternal Youth

Johnson insists all his efforts are grounded in science and data. Following the $300 million (£224 million) sale of his payment-processing firm Braintree (which had acquired Venmo), Johnson dedicated $4 million towards launching Blueprint—a life-extension system where he is both founder and test subject.

Now aged 47, Johnson aims to reduce the biological age of his key organs to that of an 18-year-old.

Early Life and Background

According to Technori, Johnson grew up in Springfield, Utah, alongside three brothers and one sister. His parents, Richard Johnson and Ellen Huff, divorced during his youth. Ellen described him as a "problem solver" who would often skip lunch to save money.

Richard, who struggled with drug addiction, was arrested when Johnson was 22. Johnson later encouraged his father to seek help. After a Mormon mission in Ecuador, Johnson studied at Brigham Young University and later earned his MBA at the University of Chicago.

Personal Life and Legal Disputes

Johnson began dating actress and content creator Taryn Southern in 2016, and the couple were engaged by 2018. However, in 2021, Southern sued Johnson, alleging he failed to support her during her breast cancer treatment. Johnson denied the claims, and the lawsuit was dismissed, with Southern ordered to pay his legal fees.

Johnson was previously married and has three children. His youngest son, Talmage, lives with him and follows the Blueprint lifestyle. In a 2023 TIME interview, Talmage remarked, "The idea of having pizza is more painful than pleasurable for me."

A £299 Million Net Worth and Brain Tech Ventures

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson's wealth stands at $400 million (£299 million). After founding Braintree and selling it to PayPal for $800 million (£598 million), he launched Kernel, a brain-monitoring technology company. He also oversees the OS Fund, which backs innovative science and tech startups.

Project Blueprint has positioned Johnson as a poster child for extreme biohacking, attracting global attention. While controversial, his mission to rewire the human lifespan could redefine what it means to grow old in the modern age.