At just 13 years old, DJ Daniels achieved what many could only dream of. The Texas teenager was recently honoured by US President Donald Trump during his first joint session of Congress, where he was named an honorary Secret Service agent.

Diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, doctors gave DJ just five months to live. Yet, after undergoing multiple surgeries, he has defied the odds to stand strong today.

But what is his story? How did a young boy go from facing a terminal diagnosis to becoming a symbol of strength across the nation? Here's everything you need to know about DJ Daniels.

Who Is DJ Daniels?

Devarjaye' DJ' Daniels, born to Demitra Johnson and Theodis Daniels, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer in 2018. At just 7 years old, DJ was given only five months to live by doctors. However, defying all expectations, the young boy from Texas has lived for more than six years since that grim prognosis.

DJ's determination to pursue his dream of becoming a police officer someday never faded away. In fact, before he was even diagnosed with cancer, DJ was inspired by the heroic work of the Houston Police Department during Hurricane Harvey and wanted to follow in their footsteps by joining law enforcement.

DJ's 'Soul Left His Body' When Honoured by Trump

On the night of President Donald Trump's first joint session of Congress, DJ's resilience was recognised in front of millions. Sitting in the gallery next to his father, Trump honoured DJ and revealed that he would be made an honorary member of the United States Secret Service.

'Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honour of them all,' Trump said. 'I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.'

As the chamber erupted in applause, DJ's father, Theodis Daniels, raised his son in celebration. DJ, who was clearly surprised by the recognition, raised his batch in pride as his father lifted him. In his interview with News Nation, DJ spoke about the moment Trump called him out with the honour. 'I'm not going to lie; my body almost fell to the floor. It was like my soul just left my body.'

While speaking to the New York Post, DJ Daniels's father, Theodis Daniel, said that the White House reached out to them, saying President Trump wants to meet Devarjaye. 'They flew us out, and FBI agents picked us up at the airport,' he said.

A Growing Legacy of Service

The honour received from Trump was the latest in a growing list of recognitions for DJs. In 2019, DJ's journey into law enforcement began when he was sworn in as an honorary officer with the Brookshire Police Department in Texas at the age of 6.

Since then, DJ's story has reached the hearts of law enforcement agencies nationwide. By 2022, he had been sworn in by over 230 police departments. 'He takes a lot of pride in being made a police officer. The other officers bring him camaraderie and confidence,' said Theodis.

In the past, DJ has expressed that his life mission is to increase awareness of childhood cancer and honour the life of Abigail Arias, who had a dream of working in the police force one day. Abigail, unfortunately, passed away at age seven after battling lung cancer in 2019. However, her legacy is being taken forward by DJ, who is committed to supporting children with cancer.

In another notable recognition, DJ was sworn in as an honorary officer by the Rice University Police Department in February 2022. That same year, he received the key to the city of Jasper, Texas, and was made an honorary officer of the local police department.

A Visit to the Oval Office

Just hours after being named an honorary Secret Service agent, DJ was invited to the Oval Office to meet with President Trump. In a heartwarming video shared on social media, DJ, wearing his Houston Police Department uniform, stood alongside Trump in the historic room.

As the two exchanged a brief conversation, DJ said, 'There's one more thing I got for ya: a big hug.' The President responded, 'OK good, that's very nice,' as they embraced.

During his meeting with Trump, DJ said he had written a note to the President: 'Donald Trump is the best president of the United States.' He also said he wants to thank the President for bringing him to Washington and choosing him for the honour.