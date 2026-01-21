Rachel McAdams and Jamie Linden, one of Hollywood's most discreet couples, made a standout public appearance on Tuesday, 20 January, at the actress' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. McAdams, 47, received the 2,833rd star on the legendary boulevard and used her speech to honour the people closest to her.

In an emotional moment, she referred to Linden as her guiding presence, calling him 'my North Star' and thanking him for 'keeping me quasi‑normal,' as reported by People.

The event served as one of the few times the pair have been photographed together as a couple, underscoring their preference for privacy despite McAdams' high‑profile career. The ceremony also drew collaborators and friends from across McAdams' film life, but it was Linden's quiet support that took centre stage.

Screenwriting and Directing Success

Linden, born 3 September 1980 in Winter Park, Florida, is an American screenwriter and filmmaker with a steady body of work in Hollywood. After graduating from Florida State University's College of Communication in 2001 with a degree in digital media production and marketing, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in film.

He began in the industry reading scripts and working as an assistant to noted figures, including directors Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella. Those early jobs, though short-lived, pushed him towards his true calling: writing.

Linden's breakthrough came with We Are Marshall (2006), a sports drama based on the 1970 Marshall University plane crash, which he wrote and co‑produced. He followed this with the screenplay for Dear John (2010), an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' romantic novel, and Money Monster (2016), a thriller starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Additionally, Linden made his directorial debut with 10 Years (2011), a nostalgic ensemble film.

His work often blends emotional depth with accessible storytelling, allowing him to collaborate repeatedly with major talents across genres.

How Linden Reached Hollywood Dreams

Linden was raised in Winter Park, near Orlando, Florida, where he attended Lake Howell High School. After university, an unexpected turn of events solidified his choice to remain in Hollywood.

He appeared on the game show The Price Is Right shortly after arriving in Los Angeles with friends and won $5,000 (£3,720) and a wine server cart. 'The money actually helped me stay in California longer than I had planned,' he said in a 2016 interview with Florida State University's Alumni News. 'What you want to do, finds you,' he told the university publication.

It was in Hollywood that he took on temporary assistant roles within the industry, ultimately deciding to write his own material after encountering setbacks and firings. His first effort led to scripts that opened doors to major studio projects.

Private Life With Rachel McAdams

Linden and McAdams have been partners since 2016. The couple are fiercely protective of their private life, rarely photographed together or speaking publicly about their relationship. They share two children: a son born in April 2018 and a daughter born in 2020.

Their relationship first drew attention in 2016 when they were spotted together in Paris. However, they have since kept most aspects of their life out of the spotlight, preferring to focus on family away from Hollywood glare.

McAdams has spoken about the joys and challenges of motherhood in previous interviews, emphasising that parenting has been deeply fulfilling. The couple have chosen not to share their children's names publicly, reflecting their commitment to providing them with a life that feels as ordinary as possible.

Despite their tendency to keep personal matters out of headlines, their mutual support has been clear. McAdams' heartfelt tribute at her Walk of Fame ceremony demonstrated the importance of Linden's presence in her life, both personally and professionally.