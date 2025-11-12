At 101 years old, Juan Ponce Enrile—a man whose life is inextricably woven into the turbulent tapestry of Philippine history—is once again fighting a deeply personal battle. A politician, lawyer, and formidable presence for over half a century, Enrile has outlived presidents, political movements, and numerous controversies.

Now, the public's attention turns to a Manila hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where the current Chief Presidential Legal Counsel is being treated for pneumonia. The air is thick with anxiety, as the health of such a monumental and divisive figure inevitably sparks national reflection.

The news was first broken on the Senate floor by Senator Jinggoy Estrada, who conveyed the grave reality that the centenarian had 'slim chances of surviving'. The public announcement prompted an immediate response in the Senate, with Senator Joel Villanueva leading a prayer for his colleague.

However, the family has provided a measure of reassurance. Speaking to Inquirer.net via email on Wednesday, his daughter, Katrina Ponce Enrile, confirmed her father's confinement but underscored the diligent care he is receiving.

'He is under the dedicated care of his attending physicians and medical staff, who are providing him with the best possible treatment and attention,' she wrote, adding, 'We are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers, and support extended to our family during this time. Thank you very much'.

This recent health scare, coming just months after he celebrated his 101st birthday, is the latest chapter in the extraordinary, enduring, and sometimes unbelievable saga of Juan Ponce Enrile.

The Enduring Legacy of Juan Ponce Enrile: From Marcos Ally to People Power Icon

Born on 14 February 1924, Juan Valentin Furagganan Ponce Enrile Sr. has spent his life navigating the pinnacles and precipices of power.

A brilliant lawyer who graduated cum laude and salutatorian from the University of the Philippines College of Law, with an LL.M. from Harvard Law School, his early career was defined by his loyalty and proximity to the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Enrile was a key official in the Marcos administration, serving as Justice Secretary before transitioning to the powerful role of Defence Minister.

His political star shone brightest during this era, and he was instrumental in the planning and subsequent implementation of Martial Law in 1972, a period of authoritarian rule that dramatically reshaped the nation.

Yet, a pivotal and stunning turn came in 1986. Aligned with dissident elements in the army, Enrile—who had also served as head of the Philippine Coconut Authority—withdrew his support for the dictator.

This dramatic move, coupled with his participation in a failed coup attempt, catalysed the 1986 People Power Revolution, which ultimately ousted Marcos from power. The switch transformed him overnight from an architect of Martial Law to a key figure in the democratic restoration, solidifying his stature as one of the most powerful and polarising figures in modern Philippine politics.

Surviving Scandal and Serving at 101: The Latest Chapter for Juan Ponce Enrile

Enrile's relationship with the succeeding Aquino administration was short-lived, with ties souring after the Presidential Commission on Good Government began investigations into his business transactions. Implicated in the 'God Save the Queen' plot, he was eventually forced to resign as Defence Secretary.

Despite this and other controversies, Enrile's political resilience proved remarkable. He served multiple terms in the Senate, becoming the Senate President from 2008 to 2013, during which time he oversaw the passage of significant legislation and institutional reforms.

The twilight of his Senate career was marred by further allegations of corruption, specifically the misuse of Senate funds which ultimately led to his resignation from the Senate Presidency. More significantly, he was later indicted for plunder and graft in connection with the notorious 'pork barrel' scam—allegations that kept him politically embattled for years.

However, in a major legal vindication, Enrile was acquitted of the plunder charge in October 2024 and was then cleared of the remaining 15 graft charges by the Sandiganbayan in October 2025. This exoneration, on both the plunder and graft charges related to the alleged diversion of P172.8 million from his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF), essentially closed the legal chapter on one of the biggest corruption scandals in the nation's history.

His political career was not over, though. Having celebrated his 100th birthday in Malacañang Palace on 14 February 2024, an occasion marked by the Philippine Postal Corporation issuing a commemorative stamp in his honour, Enrile returned to the heart of government in 2022 as the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel under President Bongbong Marcos.

It is in this high-ranking role that he now finds himself in the ICU, battling pneumonia at the advanced age of 101. His life has been a relentless masterclass in political longevity, survival, and controversy, and the nation waits to see if this last political titan will once again defy the odds.