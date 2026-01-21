The resurfacing of a former stylist has added an unexpected voice to the Beckham family dispute, placing Nicola Peltz firmly back into public view. However, some are asking: Who is Justin Anderson?

Justin Anderson is a celebrity hairstylist and podcast host who previously worked with Nicola Peltz early in her career. He was part of Peltz's styling team in 2014 during the press tour for Transformers: Age of Extinction, when she was 18-19 years old. The professional relationship was short-lived and did not continue beyond that period.

Public Comments And The 'Bad Apple' Claim

On Monday, Anderson publicly criticised Peltz in the comments section of a Best of Bravo Instagram post. Referring to her as Brooklyn Beckham's wife, he wrote that she was one of the worst celebrities he had worked with and described her as a 'baddddd apple'. He added, 'Everyone knows how close the Beckham family really is', aligning himself openly with David and Victoria Beckham amid the ongoing family feud.

Later the same day, Anderson doubled down on his remarks through his Instagram Stories. He said he 'perked up' when he learned Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham were getting married, adding, 'oh gosh this is not going to be good for that family'. He also described what he called 'spooky energy' and stated, 'I don't even feel bad saying that. When someone is not nice it always comes out. You can't hide that.'

Background Of His Professional Link To Nicola Peltz

Anderson's only confirmed professional involvement with Peltz dates back to 2014. However, according to a source speaking to Page Six, he was replaced after allegedly leaving her hair 'burnt off' following a bleach and dye job. The same source said the stylist tends to reappear publicly 'for his 5 min every time there is any Nicola drama'.

Another insider disputed the severity of Anderson's claims. The source said that Peltz was barely 18 at the time of their last collaboration and that she had never had a negative altercation with Anderson directly. Neither Anderson nor representatives for Peltz responded immediately to requests for comment.

Timing Amid The Beckham Family Feud

Anderson's remarks emerged shortly after Brooklyn Beckham addressed long-standing tensions within his family. On Monday, the 26-year-old shared a detailed Instagram statement discussing his relationship with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. He said he had remained silent for years but felt forced to speak after claiming his parents had taken aspects of the dispute to the press.

Brooklyn wrote, 'I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.' He alleged that his parents had long managed family narratives through media and public appearances, and that he had recently seen what he described as lies placed in the press to protect a public image.

Wedding Dispute And Family Allegations

Brooklyn stated that tension existed long before his wedding to Peltz in 2022. He addressed reports that problems began when Victoria Beckham stopped designing Peltz's wedding dress, saying his parents had attempted to interfere in his relationship for years. He also alleged that David and Victoria pressured and attempted to bribe him into signing away the rights to his name, claiming their behaviour changed after he refused.

He further claimed that during wedding planning his mother called him 'evil' over seating arrangements, and that on the night before the ceremony family members told him Peltz was 'not family'. Brooklyn alleged that his parents later encouraged his brothers to attack him on social media before blocking him.

Reception Claims And Aftermath

One of Brooklyn's most serious allegations related to the wedding reception in Palm Beach, Florida, attended by around 500 guests. He claimed that his mother 'hijacked' his first dance with Peltz after Marc Anthony invited him on stage, saying, 'She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.' He described the experience as humiliating and said it led him and Peltz to renew their vows privately.

Brooklyn concluded his statement by denying claims that Peltz controls him. He said he had been controlled by his parents for most of his life and that stepping away had eased his anxiety. He added that he and Peltz want peace, privacy and happiness, rather than a life shaped by image, press or manipulation.