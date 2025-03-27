Once regarded as a rising star in the prison service, Kerri Pegg now finds herself at the centre of a shocking scandal. She stands accused of bribery and facilitating large-scale drug trafficking during her tenure as a prison governor, allegations that have cast a dark shadow over her once-promising career.

The 42-year-old former governor is said to have formed a relationship with a drug dealer, who, according to the court, gifted her a £12,000 Mercedes-Benz following his release on licence.

Who Is Kerri Pegg?

Pegg was viewed as someone with great potential in the prison system. Officials at Preston Crown Court learned that she advanced swiftly in her profession, moving from a graduate trainee to a correctional facility head in just six years.

However, it is alleged that Pegg 'didn't play by the rules' and, while overseeing HMP Kirkham in Lancashire, began a relationship with an incarcerated person named Anthony Saunderson. This individual reportedly gave her the coupe car, which was purchased with funds from illegal substances.

During a police search of her residence in Orrell, Wigan, the jury was informed that investigators discovered a toothbrush bearing his DNA.

Why Pegg Became Susceptible To Exploitation

As she began the case for the prosecution, Barbara-Louise Webster informed the panel of seven women and five men: 'Despite her success, she didn't play by the rules that everybody else had to follow. Her downfall was two-fold, the first, despite having a good income, she lived beyond her means.'

'She spent all her income and more, incurring debts, and she had county court judgements made against her. As a consequence, she became vulnerable and open to exploitation,' Saunderson added.

'The second was that she became emotionally and personally involved with a serving prisoner, Anthony Saunderson and later accepted an expensive car, a Mercedes C class, which was paid for by him out of his proceeds of criminal activity ie. trading in drugs.'

According to BBC reports, Pegg is contesting two charges of improper behavior while holding a public position: first, for engaging in a connection with Saunderson, and second, for not revealing county court rulings concerning her financial obligations.

Furthermore, she denies having assets gained through illegal activity, specifically the Mercedes car she received from Saunderson.

Pegg's Rise Through The Prison System

Pegg entered the prison service in 2012 as part of a graduate program, serving at various facilities such as Risley, Liverpool, and Styal. By April 2018, she had advanced to the position of governor at HMP Kirkham, the same institution where Saunderson was nearing the completion of a long term for drug-related crimes.

However, right from the beginning of her tenure at the correctional facility, worries emerged regarding Pegg's overly familiar interactions with incarcerated individuals, the jury was told. It was observed that she frequently spent extended periods in her office with Saunderson, and in October 2018, he submitted an application for temporary release.

While these sorts of requests happen regularly, there are precise and well-defined procedures for handling them – protocols that Pegg disregarded, according to Webster. It is claimed that although she lacked the authority to grant the release, she interfered and approved the application without informing the official who should have managed it.

She was later transferred to a different correctional facility and subsequently took on the role of duty governor at HMP Lancaster Farms.

Evidence Of Pegg And Saunderson's Connection

Saunderson was released from prison in May 2019, and by the beginning of 2020, he was using an Encrochat encrypted mobile device. Organised criminal groups typically employ these phones to send messages and communicate discreetly.

Once law enforcement agencies successfully accessed the encrypted system, it became evident that Saunderson was engaged in extensive drug distribution. He has since been found guilty of these illegal activities.

However, the court was informed that other communications also demonstrated the 'ongoing nature' of his connection with Pegg.

Saunderson's Role In Illicit Drug Distribution

On 6 April, 2020, Saunderson received a message via Encrochat that read 'car her for ya bird 12 quid or work,' accompanied by an image of the black Mercedes coupe. The '12 quid' meant £12,000 and 'work' meant drugs. Saunderson inquired about 'what work they want', and the response was 'top or weed' – referring to either cocaine or cannabis.

It is claimed that two days later, Saunderson made arrangements for '17 packs' to be delivered in Manchester as payment for the car. The Mercedes was then officially registered to Pegg at her residence on 11 April 2020.

Subsequently, a message sent to Saunderson by a friend inquired: 'Where u ya seedy man u and Peggy out floating orrel in the new whip?' Police apprehended Pegg at her residence on 19 November 2020, where they discovered costly designer apparel. Investigators also located a toothbrush and a pair of sandals at her apartment.

Key Evidence Presented In Court

Analysis of both the toothbrush and the flip-flops revealed blended DNA traces, consistent with the DNA profiles of both Pegg and Saunderson. Additionally, confiscated documents indicated that Pegg had several county court rulings against her due to outstanding debts.

In addition to her role as a prison governor, Pegg also holds the positions of operations director and deputy chief executive at The Brick, a homeless charity in Wigan. The legal proceedings are ongoing.