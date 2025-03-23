Rosie O'Donnell has officially left the United States and is now calling Ireland home, revealing her decision to relocate following Donald Trump's re-election as President. The 62-year-old comedian and actress disclosed the move in a candid nine-minute video shared on TikTok, where she cited both personal and political motivations for her departure.

'I Never Thought I Would Leave the US'

O'Donnell, a long-time critic of Trump, told her 2.5 million followers that she made the move on 15 January with her 12-year-old daughter Dakota 'Clay' O'Donnell. 'Although I was never someone who thought I would move to another country, that's what I decided would be best for myself and my 12-year-old child,' she said.

Now settled in Ireland, O'Donnell is in the process of applying for Irish citizenship, explaining that her eligibility stems from her Irish grandparents. While she expressed deep affection for her new surroundings, the former talk show host admitted she misses aspects of her life in the US. 'I miss many things about life there at home, and I'm trying to find home here, in this beautiful country,' she shared. 'And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back.'

The move, while drastic, comes as little surprise given O'Donnell's outspoken stance on American politics in recent years. In December, she posted a video lambasting Time Magazine for naming Trump as its 2024 Man of the Year. 'Man of the Year, Donald Trump? Well, fk you Time Magazine. Fk you, seriously,' she said. 'How about most dangerous man of the year? Most criminal man of the year? The worst president we've ever had... of the year.'

Her latest remarks echo similar sentiments shared in her TikTok video, where she claimed, 'It's been heartbreaking to see what's been happening politically, and hard for me personally as well. The personal is political, as we all know.'

A Growing Trend Among Celebrities

O'Donnell is one of several American celebrities who have opted to leave the country following Trump's return to the White House. According to reports, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have also moved abroad, relocating to an £18 million farmhouse in the Cotswolds. The couple began offloading their American properties shortly after Trump's victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

America Ferrera, another outspoken critic of the Trump administration, has relocated with her family to South West London. The actress, who campaigned alongside Harris, expressed her disappointment in the political direction of the United States and hinted the move may be permanent.

Richard Gere, too, has bid farewell to the US. The 75-year-old actor sold his Connecticut estate for £8.4 million ($10.75 million) and moved to Madrid with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their children. Gere cited family and cultural ties as primary reasons for the move but also condemned the political climate, calling Trump a 'bully and a thug' in a speech delivered during an awards ceremony in February.

Courtney Love is yet another name to add to the growing list of high-profile American expatriates. Speaking at a public event in London, the musician announced her intent to apply for British citizenship, stating that she found Trump's America 'frightening.'

Life in Ireland — A New Chapter

As reported by Metro, Rosie O'Donnell admitted that while the adjustment to life in Ireland hasn't been entirely smooth—noting her struggles driving on the opposite side of the road—the people have been overwhelmingly warm and welcoming. In an Instagram post dated 7 March, she joked, 'Bought a little used car to tool around the countryside on the wrong side of the road... hit the kerb three times – thought I hit a cat!'

Despite missing her other children, Parker, 29, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, and Vivienne, 22, O'Donnell emphasised that her priority remains her youngest child's wellbeing and safety. 'Clay is happy. I miss my other kids. I miss my friends,' she confessed, before adding, 'I just felt like we needed to take care of ourselves and make some hard decisions and follow through.'

Her departure from the US adds to the wave of celebrity relocations in the wake of Trump's controversial re-election. According to the Daily Mail, a number of A-listers have quietly slipped out of the country, with some choosing European cities and others retreating to more private locations.

While O'Donnell has not confirmed whether the move is permanent, she has made it clear that a return to the United States will only be considered if the nation becomes safe and inclusive for all. For now, she is embracing a new chapter in Ireland, where she hopes to find a sense of peace that eluded her in the States.