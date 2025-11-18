Disney has finally unveiled the first teaser for its highly anticipated live-action Moana, sending waves of excitement through fans eager to revisit the beloved tale almost 10 years after it first came out.

With breathtaking ocean scenes, a first look at Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui, the trailer offers a magical first glimpse at the film arriving next summer.

While many fans are celebrating the return to Motunui, some have noted that the visuals appear unusually polished, with a few online commenters suggesting parts look AI-generated. Others are debating whether a remake so soon after the 2016 original is necessary.

Released through Disney's official channels, the teaser showcases sweeping views of Motunui's lush shores, shimmering waters and the familiar silhouette of Maui beside Lagaʻaia, who steps into the iconic role with confidence and charm.

In a nod to the original, Lagaʻaia sings I Am Moana over the ocean, paying tribute to the beloved animated classic from 2016.

The live action movie is scheduled for release on 10 July 2026, roughly a decade after the original Moana.

Mixed Reactions on Visual Effects: AI or CGI?

Not long after the teaser hit, social media lit up with thrill and criticism. Some responses are notably blunt.

YouTuber and film critic Grace Randolph took to X to express her opinion, writing, 'This feels like.... someone fed the original animated #Moana into AI and said make it live action.' Fans echoed the same sentiment, with one calling it 'soulless and pointless.'

Some joked the film looks 'more animated than the animated one,' highlighting the blurred line between computer-generated imagery (CGI) and live action.

There are fans who still provided a more balanced viewpoint. One comment read: 'We are so exposed to AI these days that almost everything that's CGI we immediately assume might be AI,' acknowledging the technical demands of modern visual storytelling. Another user took a more positive angle, praising its realistic visuals with 'ambitious color and fluidity.'

Adding fuel to the fire, reports have revealed that Disney once explored using generative AI technology during production. According to multiple outlets, the studio considered a deepfake solution to superimpose Johnson's face onto his stunt double. The plan was later scrapped amid security and copyright concerns.

Live Action Arrives Too Soon, Say Fans

Live Action Arrives Too Soon, Say Fans

Critics have also questioned Disney's timing, pointing out that the live action adaptation comes only ten years after the original and only about two years after Moana 2 (2024) was released.

On Reddit, one user bluntly remarked: 'If Disney is going to make a live action for everything then they should do it in order. We can't have Moana before the movies that came before it.' One person agreed with this statement, suggesting that Disney should do Tangled (2010) or Frozen (2013) first.

Some fans argue that this remake feels less like a creative reimagining and more like a strategic cash grab. These viewpoints highlight a growing weariness among audiences who are tired of the rapid-fire approach to live action adaptations by Disney.

Moana Live Action Promises Cultural Authenticity

Despite the controversy, the live-action Moana does promise cultural ambition and a deeply rooted cast.

Lagaʻaia, a 17-year-old actress of Samoan and Australian heritage, will take on the role of Moana. Johnson reprises his role as Maui, alongside John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana's mother Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.

The film is helmed by Thomas Kail, known for his work on Hamilton, featuring a screenplay written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller.

The narrative closely resembles the original. Moana heeds the ocean's summons, departs from her island, and sets off on a quest to bring prosperity back to her people—with Maui at her side. And while the core music is expected to carry over, longtime collaborators Mark Mancina and Lin-Manuel Miranda are reportedly returning to help capture the franchise's musical heart.