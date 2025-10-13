Following a temporary pause earlier in 2025, Disney's Tangled live action remake is once again in the spotlight after reports surfaced that Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson is being considered for a lead role. The film, currently in early development, is part of Disney's ongoing strategy to adapt its animated classics for modern audiences.

According to a People report, Johansson is 'in talks' to join the Tangled cast, possibly taking on the role of Mother Gothel, the story's central antagonist. The film will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for The Greatest Showman, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson writing the screenplay.

The Tangled live action adaptation is expected to follow the story of Rapunzel, a young woman with magical hair, and her unlikely ally Flynn Rider, much like the 2010 animated film that grossed over 590 million dollars worldwide.

Development History and Production Updates

Disney first confirmed that a live action version of Tangled was in development in late 2024, but progress stalled earlier this year after the studio reassessed its remake strategy. The decision reportedly followed the disappointing performance of Snow White (2025), which underperformed at the global box office.

Industry insiders claim the project was quietly revived in October 2025 following the positive reception of Lilo & Stitch (2025), which renewed Disney's confidence in its live action division.

Michael Gracey remains attached as director, and sources suggest the creative team is now reworking the script to refine tone, budget, and music integration.

As of now, production details and filming schedules have not been disclosed. The Tangled remake remains in early development, with casting still under discussion and no official word from Disney regarding a release window.

Scarlett Johansson and Casting Rumours

Scarlett Johansson's potential involvement has been one of the most discussed topics among fans and entertainment media. Johansson, who previously portrayed Natasha Romanoff in the Black Widow and Avengers franchises, has had a long working relationship with Disney. Her casting as Mother Gothel, if confirmed, would mark her first major role in a Disney musical fantasy.

While Johansson's role remains unconfirmed, her star power could play a key role in attracting audiences. Online discussions have also speculated about who might play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. So far, Disney has not made any official casting announcements.

Gigi Hadid recently revealed in an interview with Vogue that she auditioned for Rapunzel, saying she was 'really proud of her scene', although it is not clear whether she remains in consideration.

Fans have also suggested several actresses for the role, including Florence Pugh and Sabrina Carpenter, while names like Dacre Montgomery and Jacob Elordi have been floated for Flynn Rider.

What to Expect and Release Date Speculation

Although there is no confirmed Tangled live action release date, analysts suggest the project may target a 2027 or 2028 premiere based on Disney's production timelines for comparable remakes. The studio typically allows a two to three-year window between development and release once full production begins.

The film is expected to retain musical elements, including the Oscar-nominated song 'I See the Light,' though it is unclear whether Alan Menken, the original composer, will return.

Given Disney's focus on cost management after several high-budget disappointments, Tangled may feature a more contained production design while still maintaining the fantastical visuals that defined the original film.

As anticipation builds, fans continue to search for updates on the Tangled live action cast, release date, and Disney's creative direction. With Scarlett Johansson's name attached, industry watchers say the project could become one of Disney's most closely followed remakes in years.