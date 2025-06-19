Steven Bartlett: From Dropout to Forbes’ Top 10 Creators!

Steven Bartlett, a name synonymous with entrepreneurial grit and digital influence, has just made history as the only British creator on Forbes' 2025 Top 20 Highest-Earning Creators List.

Hosting the wildly popular Diary of a CEO podcast, Bartlett's rise from a university dropout to a multi-million-pound empire builder is nothing short of remarkable.

With a net worth estimated at £75 million ($100 million), he's not just a podcaster but a mastermind reshaping how we view success.

So, who is this trailblazer, and how did he climb to such heights?

Build a Brand from Nothing

Bartlett's journey began far from the spotlight. Born in Botswana and raised in Plymouth, England, he dropped out of university at 18, defying conventional paths.

By 23, he'd co-founded Social Chain, a social media marketing agency that skyrocketed to a valuation of £240 million ($321 million) by the time he stepped down as CEO at 27.

His knack for spotting digital trends, calling social media the 'new megaphone', set him apart. Posts on X praise his hustle, with users noting how he built a business empire while others his age were still finding their footing.

His pivot to podcasting wasn't planned. Launched in 2017, Diary of a CEO started as a passion project for 'deep conversation and learning'.

By 19 June 2025, it's Europe's top business podcast, boasting millions of listeners and guests like billionaires and global thought leaders.

Forbes estimates his 2025 earnings at £15 million ($20 million), driven by podcast ad revenue, sponsorships, and his private equity fund, Flight Fund.

Redefine Success with Authenticity

What sets Bartlett apart is his raw, unfiltered approach. Unlike polished influencers, he dives into the messy realities of success, failure, mental health, and resilience.

His podcast episodes, often exceeding two hours, unpack the 'untold dimensions' of high achievers, from CEOs to psychologists.

According to Yahoo Finance, this authenticity resonates deeply, with listeners drawn to his ability to make even the most intimidating figures relatable, even for fellow entrepreneurs.

On LinkedIn, where he shared his Forbes milestone, fans lauded his 'counterintuitive' advice, like rejecting traditional business dogma from 'professors who've never built anything'.

Bartlett's also a master of personal branding. His Instagram and YouTube presence amplifies his podcast's reach, while his role on BBC's Dragons' Den, as its youngest-ever investor, cements his influence.

Rejecting a major podcasting deal to stay independent, as he revealed on X on 20 April 2025, underscores his belief in controlling his narrative.

Inspire the Next Generation Boldly

At 32, Bartlett's impact extends beyond media. His private equity fund, Flight Fund, backs European startups, aiming to create the next unicorns.

His book, Happy Sexy Millionaire, and his software platform, thirdweb, further diversify his portfolio. The Guardian highlights his mentorship ethos, noting how he champions psychological safety in workplaces, linking it to a 12% productivity boost.

On X, fans call him a 'mastermind' who makes billionaires 'crack on camera' by asking questions others shy away from.

His inclusion on Forbes' list, alongside global creators like MrBeast, isn't just a personal win, it's a signal that British talent can compete on the world stage.

Yet, he remains grounded, often reflecting on his roots with an illiterate mother and a school expulsion.

Bartlett's Blueprint Shapes Tomorrow

Steven Bartlett's story is a masterclass in defying odds. From a broke dropout to a £75 million ($100 million) empire, he's proven that authenticity and hustle can outshine traditional paths.

As the only Brit on Forbes' 2025 list, he's not just earning millions, he's inspiring millions to rethink success.

His Diary of a CEO isn't just a podcast; it's a movement, one that's redefining ambition for a new generation.