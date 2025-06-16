Hailey Bieber recently sold her minimalist skincare brand, Rhode, to e.l.f Beauty for a mouth-watering £740 million ($1 billion). Despite the sale, she will maintain a leadership position at the company, serving as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation, as well as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. The record-breaking deal, made only three years after Rhode's launch, comes amid rumours of Canadian singer Justin Bieber's financial troubles. As the gossip mill runs wild, what exactly is the Bieber family's wealth, and where does it come from?

'I am Rhode and Rhode is me'

According to the model and entrepreneur, the deal will further Rhode's mission of being an accessible brand for everyday use. In a statement, she called the deal 'an incredible opportunity to elevate and accelerate our ability to reach more of our community with even more innovative products and widen our distribution globally.'

Though the deal involved an awe-inspiring amount of money, selling Rhode was not easy on Hailey. Speaking at the Business of Beauty Global Forum in Napa, California, she admitted that 'Rhode is like my baby, I'm so precious about it.' She further emphasised her bond with the brand, emphasising: 'I am Rhode and Rhode is me. It's not just about the product, it's the whole entire world of Rhode.' Thus, 'the idea of ever even considering' selling the brand was a 'very, very big deal' for the 28-year-old.

The deal was eventually struck following a meeting with e.l.f's leadership, who Hailey felt recognised and reflected her ideals and mission.

'I remember walking away like, "They're it,"' she recalled. 'I knew it in my gut. We just said so many of the same things.'

Following the sale, Hailey remains confident in the partnership's success. Though she acknowledges Rhode has only existed for three years, she firmly believes it has the potential to become a 'legacy brand.' These are often defined as firms with long histories and strong, positive reputations, such as Coca-Cola, Disney and Gucci.

'Rhode's going to go down as one of the greats,' Hailey affirmed.

Although the sale was made in the billions, it has not quite made Hailey a billionaire.

A Power Duo: The Bieber's Combined Finances

The Biebers, who married in 2018 and welcomed a son in 2024, are undoubtedly one of the most popular couples of the moment, and their wealth reflects this notoriety. Before being sold to e.l.f, Rhodes was bringing Hailey record-breaking profits, with an annual revenue of almost £148 million ($200 million) according to Reuters. Following the massive deal, Celebrity Net Worth estimated Hailey's net worth to be £222 million ($300 million). Justin, meanwhile, is a household name in the music industry, with Forbes reporting in 2017 that the pop star had earned £61.46 million ($83.5 million) from his music. He has over 60 million album equivalent sales from six studio albums, including My World 2.0 and Purpose. Still, all might not be well when it comes to his finances.

Following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, Justin cancelled the Justice World Tour in June 2022, incurring millions in debt. Later that year, he sold his entire 291-song catalogue for around £148 million ($200 million) to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. According to TMZ's Harvey Levin, despite earning anywhere between £368 million ($500 million) and £740 million ($1 billion) throughout his career, Justin was 'broke.' However, Justin has since spoken out regarding these rumours, claiming they were fabricated for clickbait. His net worth is estimated to be £148 million (about $201.3 million).

The combined wealth of the Bieber couple is estimated at £368 million ($500 million). Hailey's entrepreneurial success showcases her vision and mind for business, while Justin's rumoured financial troubles highlight the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry, even for high-profile performers. Despite ongoing rumours about their strained relationship—worsened by Justin's insensitive comments related to Mother's Day and Hailey's Vogue feature—the couple maintains a united front, navigating the challenges of both entrepreneurship and celebrity life together.