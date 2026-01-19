Rapper and musician Twin Hector has been accused of serious physical and verbal abuse by his former partner Angela Renée White, better known as the American model and reality TV star Blac Chyna. According to the lawsuit filed in a California court, the alleged mistreatment occurred while they were still in a relationship.

In legal documents submitted late in 2025, obtained by People, White alleges that an argument over Hector's refusal to leave her home escalated into violence in March 2023. The incident reportedly involved choking, spitting, and intimidation while her children were sleeping nearby.

The motion was filed in response when Hector launched a civil case in 2024. He accused White of domestic violence and assault, turning a private dispute into a contentious public legal battle.

The 2023 Incident That Sparked Lawsuit

White's complaint says that this happened as she was getting ready to go out of state for work when she asked Hector to leave her home, but the argument only intensified.

The document claims: 'Plaintiff became hostile and violent toward Defendant, engaging in physical aggression, including choking Defendant, spitting on Defendant, verbally abusing Defendant, and engaging in intimidating conduct.' Her filing also expresses fear for her personal safety and the well-being of her children during the altercation.

White's request asks the court to seal parts of the record to keep her children — daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo Stevenson — as well as her own home address safe and private. She says that Hector's ongoing public comments, such as social media posts aimed at her, could lead his supporters to target her family.

The filing noted that Hector, who has a sizable Instagram following, posted 'profane and derogatory statements' about her in December 2025.

What Do We Know About Twin Hector

Taiyon Elijah Hector, also known as Twin Hector, is an aspiring rapper and entertainer. He is an R&B and hip-hop artist based in Los Angeles, known for blending hip-hop, R&B, soul, and pop.

His music focuses on relationship themes, personal struggles, and emotional storytelling, with tracks that highlight his strong vocals and production. He has released albums including You're Probably Thinking 2 Much and What a Time II Be Alive, featuring singles like Genie and Special.

Influenced by artists such as Michael Jackson, Drake, and Future, Hector shares his work through streaming platforms and social media.

Hector has also shown interest in fashion, and started a clothing line named SCHIZO.

Fallout From Their Tumultuous Romance

Hector and White reportedly began dating in August 2020. While he is known professionally as Twin Hector, he hasn't gotten as much attention from the general public as some of White's other prominent exes. The relationship lasted until March 2023, when it ended amid mutual accusations of misconduct.

In 2024, Hector sued White in Los Angeles Superior Court for domestic violence, civil assault, and battery. In that case, he said that White had attacked him physically several times, including once in 2021 when he was asleep. He reportedly suffered major injuries, such as a broken nose, wounds, and nerve damage.

Kirk Edward Schenck, Hector's lawyer, has firmly refuted White's new claims. Schenck told the media that the charges were baseless and that White's move was meant to take the spotlight away from her own actions. He said that Hector has 'no history of any of this type of behaviour' and urged White to secure legal representation rather than continuing to represent herself in the litigation.

Public and Legal Response

Hector and White haven't spoken anything in public other than what they said in court. Hector has used social media to deny the claims, calling them 'scrambled lies' and saying that his ex-partner's kids shouldn't be involved in the legal fights. White's filings, on the other hand, are mostly about safety issues and attempts to keep private information from the public.

So far, the case is ongoing, and no criminal charges have been widely reported. The move to seal records is part of a bigger lawsuit that will probably stay in the courts, with both sides looking for legal remedies and a way to clear their names.