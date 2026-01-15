Hailey Bieber and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, have escalated an emerging online controversy into legal action after a TikTok video suggesting abuse in their marriage went viral, and was briefly linked to Hailey's social media account.

Online speculation about TikTok began when users claimed Hailey had reposted a video on her account, suggesting she tolerates 'abuse' from Justin.

The video, created by TikTok user Julie Theis, analysed patterns in celebrity relationships and cited the Biebers as an example. Users noted the clip appeared under Hailey's reposts tab on TikTok before disappearing.

Hailey has publicly denied reposting the video discussing her relationship and labelled the rumour as unfounded, responding on her Instagram Stories: 'I didn't repost any video speaking on my relationship.'

Legal Action Against TikTok Creator

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Hailey and Justin's attorneys delivered a cease-and-desist letter to Ms Theis, demanding that she remove her TikTok and Instagram content that makes claims about their marriage.

The letter, drafted by the couple's legal team, described the videos as 'outrageous, false, fabricated, and defamatory,' asserting they could cause 'highly damaging' harm to the couple's reputation if left unaddressed.

The cease-and-desist letter reportedly orders Theis to permanently stop posting content implying the Biebers are in an abusive relationship and to delete existing posts making such claims. The couple's lawyers have signalled that failure to comply could lead to litigation.

In response, Theis posted on TikTok that she had received the cease-and-desist notice and defended her content as opinion-based commentary on relationship dynamics. She wrote that disagreement is not defamation and cautioned against attempts to silence her speech.

The legal dispute quickly became a trending topic across social media, with users debating the boundary between free expression and reputational harm.

The TikTok Video at the Centre of the Storm

The viral TikTok video authored by Theis did not explicitly name the Biebers at first. Instead, it critiqued relationships where one partner is described as emotionally co-dependent or tolerant of poor treatment.

The creator stated that such relationships are widely romanticised online, saying there are no better examples than the couple in question.

Users spotted the video under Hailey's reposts, leading to widespread speculation that she had deliberately shared it, and thus implicitly endorsed its claims. Screenshots circulated online claiming the video had been briefly visible on her account before being removed, fuelling the controversy.

Hailey's denial on Instagram emphasised that the repost allegations were 'internet rumours' and reiterated that she did not share the video in question.

Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, denies the existence of the video she’s accused of having reposted on TikTok, despite there being full 4K evidence:



— “I didn’t repost any video speaking on my relationship.” pic.twitter.com/in755bN2Q5 — 21 (@thegala21) January 11, 2026

Ongoing Public Scrutiny and Broader Impacts

The incident highlights the growing friction between celebrities and social media commentary. Hailey and Justin, married since 2018 and parents of a young son, have repeatedly faced public speculation about the stability of their relationship. In recent years, both have publicly addressed internet gossip — often dismissing it.

Hailey Bieber's PR team is threatening legal action against the girl whose video Hailey shared on TikTok, in which Justin is portrayed as an abuser, implying she tolerated his conduct.



Although 4K evidence shows the video was briefly reposted, many saw it before it was deleted. pic.twitter.com/IZFFlE03Mv — 21 (@thegala21) January 14, 2026

The Biebers' legal action underscores the challenges high-profile figures face in protecting their reputations as they navigate a digital landscape where viral content can spread and persist beyond their control.

The legal correspondence between the Biebers and Ms Theis has not been made publicly available in full, and neither side has filed a lawsuit at this stage. However, the issuance of a cease-and-desist letter typically represents a formal step that signals a potential escalation toward litigation if compliance is not achieved.

Hailey Bieber's denial of reposting the controversial video and her legal challenge against its creator reflect the high stakes public figures associate with their personal reputations in the digital age.

The outcome of this dispute could have implications beyond just one celebrity couple, shaping how individuals and influencers discuss and critique celebrity relationships online.