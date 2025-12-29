The parents of Annie Surman allege their daughter took her own life weeks after a $35 billion (approximately £26 billion) tech company cancelled her health benefits and fired her while she was on approved mental health leave, according to a wrongful termination and wrongful death lawsuit filed in New York.

The complaint claims MongoDB demanded Surman return to work while she was receiving intensive treatment for depression, then terminated her health insurance and employment despite requests from her family for additional time.

Who Was Annie Surman

Surman, 28, was a Columbia University graduate and former NASA intern who worked as a Technical Program Manager at MongoDB from 2021 until her termination in August 2024.

According to court filings, she previously conducted neuroscience research at Columbia Medical Center and participated in NASA projects, including work related to the Mars Rover programme. Her parents describe her as a high achiever whose mental health deteriorated over time.

The lawsuit states Surman had no history of mental or emotional health issues prior to working at MongoDB, with her anxiety and depression developing after what the family alleges was extreme work-related stress.

Mental Health Leave and Treatment

Court documents say Surman took a one-month medical leave in April 2024 due to severe anxiety and depression that left her unable to perform basic daily tasks.

MongoDB initially approved an extension of her leave through September 2024. During this period, Surman was undergoing ketamine treatment, which the lawsuit describes as potentially lifesaving and expected by doctors to allow her return to work within four to six weeks.

Alleged Reversal and Loss of Health Benefits

According to the complaint, MongoDB reversed its position on 31 July 2024, demanding that Surman return to work the following week. When she asked for time to consult her medical providers about whether she could safely return, the company allegedly cancelled her health insurance the same day.

Her parents say they made clear they were not asking the company to pay her or hold her job open, only that she not be fired while in a highly vulnerable state.

Surman was officially terminated on 8 August 2024, according to the lawsuit.

Events Leading Up to Her Death

Text messages cited in court filings show Surman telling her mother she felt physically ill after receiving the termination email. Her mother rushed to her apartment following a first suicide attempt, and Surman was later admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

After losing her insurance coverage, the family says they paid for her psychiatric care out of pocket.

On 13 September 2024, Surman attempted suicide again using a drug ordered online, according to the lawsuit. Court papers state she expressed shame over being fired shortly before her death. She reportedly called emergency services herself but died while being transported to the hospital.

Family Statements and Disputed Claims

In a LinkedIn post, Surman's father Greg Surman rejected any suggestion that his daughter quit her role, stating she was fired. The lawsuit also alleges the company later withdrew an offer to assist the family in retrieving her life insurance policy.

The parents further claim Surman was dismissed shortly before a mass layoff and allege the timing was intended to avoid paying severance.