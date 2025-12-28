To those of us reading the headlines from safety, a '7.0 magnitude' quake is just a number on a screen. But for families in Taiwan this past Saturday, that number meant the solid ground beneath their feet suddenly felt like the deck of a storm-tossed ship.

A new video making the rounds online brings that terrifying moment home. Shared by the Singaporean outlet MothershipSG, the footage does more than just document rattling furniture; it puts you in the room with the families from Yilan to Taipei who felt that wave of panic wash over them on December 27, 2025. It is a stark reminder of how quickly a quiet evening can turn into a fight for survival.

Viral Video Shows the Terrifying Scale of the Taiwan 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake

@mothershipsg The 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck 32km off Taiwan's northeastern coastal city of Yilan on Dec. 27, rattling buildings across north Taiwan and Taipei. Local news warned the public to stay alert for possible aftershocks that could occur. #fyp #taiwan ♬ original sound - Mothership - Mothership

The clips are hard to watch without holding your breath. They show the raw power of the quake that hit just 32 kilometres off the northeastern coast, turning ordinary homes into chaotic scenes straight out of a disaster movie.

You see ceiling lights swinging violently overhead and entire rooms shuddering as the earth moves. It matches exactly what officials call an 'intensity-four' shake—strong enough to knock you off balance and send loose objects flying.

But look closely at the footage, and you see something else: the people. Terrified, yes, but remarkably calm. They know the drill. The video explains that while a 7.0 reading is massive, the quake started deep underground—73 kilometres down—which is the only reason the island wasn't facing a catastrophe this weekend.

Power Outages and Gas Leaks: The Immediate Impact of the Taiwan 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Even though the deep epicentre saved buildings from collapsing, the night was far from peaceful. The video makes it clear that for thousands of people, the shaking was just the start of the trouble.

In Yilan, more than 3,000 households were plunged into sudden darkness as the power grid failed. Meanwhile, in Taipei, the ground shook hard enough to snap pipes, springing gas and water leaks that turned ordinary streets into dangerous obstacles.

This is the reality behind the Richter scale readings: families huddled in the pitch black waiting for the tremors to stop, and neighbours forced out onto the pavement by the sharp, alarming smell of leaking gas.

Global Tech Giants Halt Operations During the Taiwan 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake

The tremors rippled far beyond residential streets. The earthquake sent a shiver through the global economy by hitting Taiwan's most sensitive industry: chip manufacturing.

The report highlights how staff at TSMC, the giant behind the chips in most of our phones and computers, had to evacuate their labs in the Hsinchu Science Park.

It's a jarring image—engineers fleeing millions of pounds worth of delicate equipment. It drives home the scary reality that a few seconds of shaking in Taiwan can threaten the supply chains that the entire world relies on.

Authorities Issue Warnings as Citizens Brace for Aftershocks

The initial shaking might be over, but the nerves haven't settled. The Central Weather Administration has been blunt: be ready for aftershocks. They are warning that tremors between magnitude 5.5 and 6.0 could still hit in the next few days.

President Lai Ching-te posted on social media to keep people calm, confirming emergency crews have things under control but urging everyone to stay alert.

The video captures this mix of relief and tension perfectly. Taiwan is prepared—its strict building codes likely saved thousands of lives, preventing a repeat of the heartbreak from 1999 and 2016—but no amount of preparation stops the fear when the ground starts to move again.