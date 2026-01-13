Known to millions as a familiar face on the cobbles, Tony Little was never a leading man, nor did he deliver a single scripted line. Yet his presence became part of the fabric of Coronation Street. Affectionately dubbed the 'Old Kebab Guy' by fans, Little's quiet but constant appearances gave Weatherfield its lived-in realism and earned him cult status among viewers.

As tributes pour in following his death at the age of 88, the soap community reflects on the life of a performer who brought warmth, humour and continuity to Britain's longest-running soap. Here is a look back at the man behind the counter, remembered fondly by colleagues and fans alike.

Who is Tony Little?

Tony Little has been a part of Coronation Street, serving as a supporting artist, appearing in countless episodes without ever joining the main cast. He was loved by fans as a fixture of the show for many years, providing a sense of realism and continuity to the background of Weatherfield.

Little has become a cult icon affectionately known as the 'Old Kebab Guy.' He was most famously spotted as a regular customer or bystander in the local kebab shop and around the street's famous cobbles. He appeared in scenes alongside many of the show's biggest legends, including William Roache (Ken Barlow), Simon Gregson (Steve McDonald), Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), and many more.

Outside of his work on the beloved ITV soap, the 88-year-old Little was a prolific performer in his own right, widely recognised in the industry as a comedian, singer, and all-around entertainer. Little sadly passed away on 28 December 2025, as revealed by his co-stars, who paid tribute to him.

Coronation Street's Co-stars Remember a Legend

On 9 January 2026, The Talk of the Street @corriepodcast revealed on X that the 'Old Kebab Guy' has passed away, posting a compilation of Little's scenes on the show.

Thank you @AdamBlease for letting me know the sad news that Tony Little, aka Old Kebab Guy, passed away over Xmas. His appearances on the show always made me smile, and it was clear he was quite the character. Love to his family and friends. #corrie pic.twitter.com/BFMbTTzfAm — The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) January 8, 2026

On X they wrote, 'Thank you @AdamBlease for letting me know the sad news that Tony Little, aka Old Kebab Guy, passed away over Xmas. His appearances on the show always made me smile, and it was clear he was quite the character. Love to his family and friends.'

Adam Blease, who plays Dirk, reposted the tribute and added: 'Comedian, Singer, Entertainer and #Corrie Supporting Artist for many years. Tony Little was not only hilarious, he was also a great friend.' He described their unlikely friendship as one built on joy and laughter, calling Little 'iconic' and 'a true legend'.

On Instagram, Simon Gregson, who played Steve McDonald in Coronation Street, also penned his tribute for his colleague. In the caption he wrote, 'Tony Little was a very funny lovely man and he will be missed my thoughts go out to his family and friends.'

Gregson recalled their daily laughter on set, adding: 'I've just heard the very sad news that a very dear friend Tony Little passed away over the festive season. Me and Tony laughed every day he was at work. I just want to send all my love and thoughts to the family. I loved Tony and we had a great relationship. He will be sorely missed. Night god bless Tony.'

Anthony Cotton, who plays Sean Tully, responded with shock, commenting on Gregson's post: 'Oh no!!! Really? I'm gutted.' Samia Longchambon and Kate Ford posted red heart emojis, while former cast member Ryan Thomas wrote: 'Noooo what a legend.'

Tony Little will always be remembered as a true legend of the cobbles.