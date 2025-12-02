At 81 years old, Babs Daitch has become an unlikely viral sensation. Her recent win for 'Best Technique' in a San Francisco pie-eating contest proved that experience truly comes in handy and that there is absolutely no age limit when it comes to tongue skills.

Daitch, known online as @thanksbabs, showed that ageing doesn't mean slowing down. Instead, she leaned into the fun, savouring every bite and delighting audiences with her playful energy.

Best Technique Award Goes To Babs

Although she did not claim the overall victory, Daitch proudly walked away with the 'Best Technique' award. In her celebratory post on Instagram, she shared her delight at the recognition: 'I took my time savouring every morsel of crust hidden beneath those sweet hills and valleys.'

In the video, the crowd could be heard cheering her on, with Daitch responding by playfully sticking out her tongue between her middle and index fingers. At one point, Daitch buried her face into the creamy pie before gasping for air, then removing whipped cream from her mouth using her tongue, even going so far as to plunge her face even deeper into the dessert.

According to the Bay Area Reporter, the overall victory was claimed by a woman named Jenn.

The pie-eating contest took place on 23 November 2025 at Rikki's, a women's sports bar in San Francisco. The event formed part of a 2026 fundraiser for The Curve Foundation's Lesbian Visibility Week. The same foundation manages the long-running lesbian magazine Curve.

According to news publication Them, participants paid a $5 (£3.8) entry fee to join and were not allowed to use their hands or any cutlery during the competition. This marks the second event of its kind in recent months.

A similar contest was held in New York City's Prospect Park in October, organised by Toronto-based producer Zhané Stimpson, who is also behind the Lez Get Physical: Lesbian Oil Wrestling series.

Who Exactly Is Babs Daitch?

Beyond her pie-eating fame, Daitch stars in a short documentary film titled 'Thanks, Babs!' by Frankly Speaking Films. The film features Daitch, who is described as 'an optimistic octogenarian speed-racing through life, one five-year plan at a time'.

The 14-minute documentary earned an Honourable Mention for Outstanding Documentary Short at the Frameline49 Film Festival and also took home the Audience Honourable Mention for Best Short Film at this year's OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

In the trailer, Daitch reflects on her colourful career: 'I've had so many different jobs. Working in a pizza parlour when I was not even 16 years old. That's when I started to get into the entertainment industry.'

She recalls time spent with icons Mia Farrow and Frank Sinatra: 'I worked my way down the ladder of success — I started up there with Mia and Sinatra. Then it was being in real estate, selling plastic bags when plastic bags came out.'

Daitch eventually focused on building her own business with her wife, Brooke, which eventually led to the creation of Thanks Babs Tours, a travel company for women.

Internet's Reaction to Babs' Pie-Eating Contest Video

In the film, Daitch mentions that people often call her the 'Lesbian Forrest Gump': 'Everyone keeps on saying "You know Babs, you're the lesbian Forrest Gump. You seem to get into people's lives for short periods of time, and then you move on".'

That sentiment resonated online, as many viewers found her viral pie-eating video nothing short of incredible. One person wrote: 'This is why we need queer elders in our lives.' Another added: 'Oh, Babs. There's just no one like you!'

Others celebrated her skill: 'She knows what she's doing, and she's hella good at it.' Some even found inspiration: 'Yesss Babs!!! I want to be you when I grow older 🩷💅✨.'

Another viewer echoed the sentiment: 'I now look forward to old age. My future looks bright.' If Daitch is any sign, ageing doesn't dull the fun — it only makes the journey a lot more entertaining.