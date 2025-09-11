KEY POINTS Medical tourism becomes rampant for Brits

Social media influencers help curb rising case of medical problems after going through procedures abroad

The UK is tapping TikTok influencers to warn Brits against the risk of doing cosmetic surgeries abroad.

The upsurge in cases of Britons going overseas for treatments like dental procedures and hair implants for less than a fraction of the local cost and faster waiting times caught the attention of the government, prompting them to release warnings to prevent adverse effects.

Authorities are working with medical content creators to encourage their followers to consult a UK doctor first before considering hopping on a plane and having procedures elsewhere. They will also talk about taking out specialist travel insurance and discourage them from looking for package holidays that offer medical procedures.

This move is included in the bigger campaign to stop the rapid increase of the so-called medical tourism. It also aims to improve the regulations for cosmetic practitioners in England.

According to the campaign, the lowest price of cosmetic surgery overseas can still come with the highest cost, especially when things turn south. It also aims to boost awareness of all the possible risks of low-cost procedures, protect the patients from grave health problems, and help the NHS to avoid paying for botched treatments.

Medical TikTok influencers like Midwife Marley (38,000 followers) and Doc Tally (240,000 followers) will post videos on their respective accounts to produce videos to guide Britons to make their overseas trips safer.

In a statement, Health Minister Karin Smyth stated that 'too many people are being left with life-altering injuries after going abroad for medical procedures, without access to proper advice or safeguards.' She also mentioned that working with TikTok would encourage people to 'make safer and more informed choices before they go under the knife – wherever that may be.'

Rising Number of Brits Travel for Surgery

A recent poll discovered that 5% of UK family doctors attended to at least 10 patients who dealt with health problems due to a surgical or cosmetic procedure carried out overseas.

The poll of over 1,000 GPs also showed that 43% of these medical practitioners treated at least one patient, while 28% helped two to nine patients dealing with medical malpractice problems.

A separate survey of 500 nurses working in GP surgeries in the UK revealed that a similar proportion assisted patients with health issues due to medical treatments outside the country.

Based on the survey conducted by Pulse and Nursing In Practice, gastric bypass and other similar bariatric treatments are the common cases. The patients also visit the local GPs after undergoing tummy tuck, liposuction, and other cosmetic surgeries.

'I have seen at least two-to-three patients a year with post-overseas surgery complications. Breast issues usually were concerned with infection or wound dehiscence but sometimes asymmetry and implant issues,' a GP practicing in the north-west part of England shared. 'I had a gastric band patient who ended up in ICU vomiting, with severe electrolyte disturbance. These were the worrying ones – no supplements, no follow-up bloods, no discharge letters or plans.'

The Pulse survey also discovered that most of the GPs who participated said that their patients went to Turkey to get their procedure.

