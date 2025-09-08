Angela Rayner has stepped down as the UK's Deputy Prime Minister after a damaging tax scandal, leaving a key vacancy at the heart of government. In the days following her resignation, Labour figures began endorsing potential successors.

Among them is Louise Haigh, the Sheffield Heeley MP. Her name stands out not only for her past work in the cabinet but also for an old fraud conviction that continues to follow her. The question now is how that record may shape her path forward.

Angela Rayner Resigns as Deputy PM

Rayner resigned last week following scrutiny over her tax affairs. She admitted to underpaying tax on an £800,000 Hove flat.

Ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus concluded she breached the ministerial code by failing to seek specialist tax advice. He noted, however, that she had acted with integrity.

In her resignation letter, Rayner wrote: 'I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice given both my position as housing secretary and my complex family arrangements.'

She added: 'It was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.'

Prime Minister Keir Starmer replied with a handwritten note. He said: 'Although I believe you have reached the right decision, it is a decision which I know is very painful for you ... You have been a trusted colleague and a true friend for many years. I have nothing but admiration for you.'

Louise Haigh Endorsed as Replacement

Haigh has served as MP for Sheffield Heeley since 2015. She was Transport Secretary until November 2024 and has also worked as a Unite shop steward and Metropolitan Police officer.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has endorsed Haigh as a successor to Rayner. Alongside Lucy Powell, she is seen as a candidate who could help Labour become 'less factional and more inclusive'. Burnham said Labour needed to move away from being too 'London-centric.'

Haigh has not confirmed her candidacy but remains viewed by insiders as one of the strongest contenders.

What Happened to Louise Haigh's Fraud Case?

In 2013, Haigh faced a fraud charge while working at Aviva. She reported her work-issued BlackBerry as stolen, as reported by The Guardian. Court papers showed she later received a new iPhone 5, costing Aviva £1,249.

At a London magistrates' court, she pleaded guilty to fraud. She was fined £100, ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs, and given a £15 victim surcharge. She also received a 12-month conditional discharge.

Haigh explained that she had been mugged and believed she had lost her phone. She said she later found it at home but had already claimed on insurance. She stated: 'Under the advice of my solicitor I pleaded guilty – despite the fact this was a genuine mistake from which I did not make any gain.'

In November 2024, after the conviction resurfaced, she resigned from the cabinet. She said: 'I am sorry to leave the Cabinet under these circumstances ... my appointment as the youngest ever female cabinet minister remains one of the proudest achievements of my life.' She told Keir Starmer she did not want to become a distraction.

Starmer praised her record, especially on rail renationalisation, and thanked her for her service.

Will Louise Haigh's Fraud Conviction Be a Big Deal?

Her past conviction has drawn criticism from opponents. In 2024, a Conservative spokesperson said: 'It is clear she has failed to behave to the standards expected of an MP ... The onus is now on Keir Starmer to explain this obvious failure of judgement to the British public.'

Haigh disclosed the conviction to Starmer as early as 2020. Allies argue she has more to contribute and should not be defined by one case. A friend said: 'Louise is looking forward to continuing to serve the government from the backbenches ... She has a lot more to give.'

Despite the controversy, Andy Burnham's support signals confidence in her future. The deputy leadership contest remains open, yet Haigh's endorsement suggests she is still considered a serious contender.